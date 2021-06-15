Blogger Constance Hall has opened up about her daughter’s struggle with bullying in a heartfelt social media post.

The Perth, Australia-based mother of seven shared a long post on social media revealing her daughter was being bullied and she’d made the decision to take her out of school as a result.

In the post, she told her 1.3 million Facebook followers: “My daughter has recently been hurt, hurt so badly. Her tough little face as she shrugged it off saying ‘it’s not their fault if they don’t like me Mum’ sent me into a world of anger.”

Hall drew on her own experiences of being targeted online but said those feelings were a “drop in the ocean” to how she feels knowing her daughter is going through the same at school.

She continued: “As one of the most online bullied women in the country, I can tell you… that’s a drop in the ocean compared to how it feels to know that not only has your child been told to go away because nobody likes her, has been called ugly, has eaten her lunch in the toilets because her ‘friends’ pack mentality has created a game out of her pain. A mother’s fury.”

Hall said she’s spoken to parents of children who have taken their own lives due to bullying and has decided that they would move out of the area if that’s what it takes to solve the issue.

She also offered some practical advice for all parents to follow.

Hall suggested getting rid of a child’s Snapchat, accepting that your child may be a bully, randomly inspecting your child’s phone to see what they’re doing and exposing the bullies to their parents.

Hall says it her hope that in the future, older children in school will start to look out for the younger ones who might be having a difficult time.

Hall wants the movement to become part of school culture, saying: “I believe in this, it’s not a ‘buddy’ system compulsively ran by the schools, it’s a voluntary opportunity to ask for help or support or to change a kids entire school experience.”

You can find helpful tips on how to start a conversation, or if you are worried about someone else, on Samaritans website. You can contact the Samaritans helpline by calling 116 123. The helpline is free and open 24 hours a day every day of the year. You can also contact Samaritans by emailing jo@samaritans.org. The average response time is 24 hours.