Constance Wu reveals she is pregnant with second child: ‘Coming soon’

Constance Wu has revealed that she is pregnant with her second child.

The Crazy Rich Asians star, 40, shared the news that she and her boyfriend Ryan Kattner are expecting their second child together on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, when she shared a photo of her pregnant stomach.

“Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby number two coming soon,” Wu captioned the photo, which sees her pointing to her baby bump.

The couple also share a two-year-old daughter, who they welcomed in August 2020, according to People.

Wu and the musician are notoriously private about their family, with the couple not revealing that they were expecting a child.

However, Wu opened up about her daughter during a May 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she confirmed that she’d given birth and revealed that the newborn had a “blue butt”.

“I had a beautiful baby girl in August. She’s the best, she’s the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt,” she said, before clarifying that she was referring to congenital melanocytosis, a type of birthmark. “Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian,” the actress added.

Wu also spoke candidly about juggling parenthood and her career in June 2022, when she told E! News that her The Terminal List co-star Chris Pratt gave her “great advice for storing breast milk”.

“He and I both had kids around the same time,” she told the outlet of Pratt, who welcomed daughter Lyla with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2020. “It was kind of fun being able to pow-wow with somebody who was going through the same thing parenting-wise.”

However, despite having a fellow parent on set, Wu said it was hard to return to work after giving birth because she missed her daughter.

“My first day on set was hard,” she told The Hollywood Reporter during the show’s premiere. “I missed my baby. It was the hardest day to stay at work because it was so emotional, something so many moms go through on their first day back at work.”