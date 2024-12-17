Gardening trends for 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sustainability, biodiversity, native species, plants for pollinators and big, bold houseplants look to be among the gardening trends of 2025.

A move towards species which will weather the storm of climate change are likely to come into focus in the New Year, while emerging AI advances are likely to gain pace, experts predict.

Here are some of the 2025 trends, tipped by horticulturists and garden centres.

Native species

“We expect native plants and designs that attract wildlife to rise as people include more biodiversity in their gardens,” says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

“Plants like foxgloves, honeysuckle, lily of the valley, primrose, dog rose, lavender and cow parsley will appear in natural planting schemes.”

Native trees are poised to become even more popular in 2025 as sustainability and biodiversity become priorities, he continues.

Species like blackthorn, hawthorn and crab apple are particularly well-suited to UK gardens, providing beautiful floral displays, attractive berries and valuable habitats for pollinators and birds.

Hydrangeas are also back in fashion, he adds.

“The later flowering paniculata types have seen the biggest rise which may be to do with the increased range available but also the fact that they flower strongly after many other garden shrubs have finished their display.”

Climate change response

“Consumers are very aware of the changing climate and will garden accordingly and this will bring the inevitable demand for more exotic plant varieties, and the crossover between outdoor plants and indoor plants,” says Palphramand.

“These include canna lilies and more exotic other lilies such as callas and Oriental lilies, large-leaved exotics such as rheum, fatsia, palms and tree ferns.”

Rain gardens

People will be working harder to manage flooding, and rain gardens which capture rainwater in a shallow ditch and are filled with plants that are happy in waterlogged or dry conditions could be the solution, says Fiona Taylor, CEO of horticultural charity Garden Organic.

Rain gardens are often occupied by native shrubs, perennials and flowers planted in a small depression.

“Studies show rain gardens can absorb 30% more water than a lawn. This helps prevent soil erosion, reduces flooding but also allows your garden to better survive drought,” she says.

The vegetation and plant roots allow the water to drain slowly.

AI gardening

Award-winning designer Tom Massey, who will be creating the Avanade ‘Intelligent’ Garden, highlighting AI capabilities, at next year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, says that AI is going to become increasingly part of our gardening make-up.

This may include optimising watering systems through sensors to tell you how moist your soil is, using devices to detect air quality, soil pH and weather conditions and using apps to increase your plant and gardening knowledge.

“Upskilling people, giving them more advice, more insights, more data about their gardens, can allow them to be more sustainable, to garden and grow in a way that will be better for the planet and help us combat the effects of climate change,” he says. “The technology exists for it all to be wireless.”

Robotic mowers and high-tech power tools are also likely to give us more time to enjoy the garden, he predicts.

“We’ve embraced technology throughout our history to speed up the process, to make us more efficient, to save us time to spend with family and socialise with friends, so hopefully AI and technology in gardening will just allow more time for the more enjoyable aspects of gardening.”

Sustainability

The trend towards natural and sustainable gardening practices will continue into 2025, predicts Amy Stubbs, development and project manager for British Garden Centres.

“People are increasingly opting for eco-friendly methods like rainwater harvesting and mulching. By reducing reliance on chemical pesticides and using organic garden care products, gardeners can reduce their footprint for both them and wildlife in the garden.

“Consumers will actively seek eco-friendly options for their gardening needs, leading many to choose recycled products like pots, garden decor or soft furnishings made from 100% recycled material.

“Additionally, there will be a growing focus on using long-lasting or recyclable garden materials, such as metal or wooden garden furniture, and investing in high-quality tools that can be passed down through generations.”

Biodiversity for pest control

With increasingly mild, damp winters, managing control of garden pests such as slugs and cabbage white caterpillars may change, says Dr Anton Rosenfeld, Garden Organic research manager.

“Often the traditional garden set-up, with a few beds of tasty food plants growing against a carefully manicured ecological desert of neat paving and lawn, is doomed to fail.

“At the same time, we see well-managed organic farms that are not experiencing these problems. This is because they plant beetle banks that provide refuge for ground beetles, which attack slugs, and flowering plants that provide pollen and nectar for parasitic wasps, which attack caterpillars.

“In 2025, we hope gardeners will prioritise wildlife habitats: leave areas of long grass, log piles, flowering plants, and leave some vegetation for predators to overwinter.”

Continuing anti-plastic measures

“We’ll see more people reusing plastic pots and buying more eco-friendly alternatives,” predicts Taylor.

“There’s a lot of frustration around the fact recycling plant pots (black ones in particular) is difficult. Eventually they disintegrate, and either contaminate the soil or get put into landfill. I see a move to raising more seedlings in pots made from newspaper, rubber, wool and cardboard.”

Grow your own

Vegetable and herb plants that fall outside the normal range will experience growing demand, as customers seek to try something a little more unusual or exotic in their GYO areas, Palphramand predicts.

These include samphire, winter savory, horseradish, artichoke, chickpeas and okra.

The climate conscious will veer towards mixed plantings of edibles, as growers hedge their beds to find something that suits their soil and can cope with the elements, adds Catrina Fenton, head of Garden Organic’s Heritage Seed Library.

“To buffer climate change and our wetter, warmer climate we’ll be hedging our bets as growers by choosing different crop types, such as drought-resilient chard or frost tolerant mustard leaves. But we’ll also be interplanting different varieties of the same crops to ensure if one fails another will take its place,” she predicts.

We’ll be rethinking the plants we grow over winter, as traditional veg like purple sprouting broccoli and cauliflower are not getting the period of chilling they need, due to climate change, says Rosenfeld.

“Rather than grow plants that occupy a lot of space for an unpromised return, gardeners will need to look at plants that have a more dependable offering.”

These include asparagus kale as the leaves are tasty to eat while waiting for them to produce the sprouts.

Heritage veg are likely to gain popularity, predict garden designers Kate Cotterill and Lucy Hutchings, founders of heirloom seed company She Grows Veg.

“Biodiversity is a growing trend in horticulture and heirloom seeds nurture biodiversity by preserving genetic variety and creating vibrant ecosystems that support pollinators and wildlife. Growing them ensures resilience in our gardens and sustains a rich heritage for future generations.” they say.

Houseplants

“Bold, sculptural plants like monstera and philodendron are back in vogue,” says Andy Little, houseplant buyer for British Garden Centres. “Their striking leaves make them the perfect statement piece for any indoor space, with their health benefits and easy care making them popular with younger gardeners.”

“Flowering houseplants are set to be popular next year, particularly in the earlier months, as people look to brighten up duller days and fill empty spaces after the Christmas decorations come down,” adds Claire Bishop, senior houseplant buyer at Dobbies Garden Centres.

“Spathiphyllum, or peace lilies, are great for beginner plant parents as they’re low maintenance and easy to care for.”