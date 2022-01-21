Converse unveiled its latest Valentine’s Day-inspired line of sneakers and they are already making people eager to start celebrating the most romantic day of the year.

Ahead of the day of love on 14 February, the brand released new designs celebrating the holiday, with Converse noting the “embroidered hearts, kisses, and more send your love to the streets”.

The limited-edition collection, which comes in the pink and red hues typical of Valentine’s Day, as well as white and black, features patterns such as red lip prints and smaller embroidered lips, while another pair of the love-themed sneakers includes a more subtle tribute to Valentine’s Day with a white canvas and a Converse All Star heart-shaped patch sewn into the heels.

The white laces also offer up a romantic vibe, as they are printed with “love” in red.

Unfortunately, the high top Chuck Taylor All Star Embroidered Hearts design, which was available in a regular and platform version, in pink, white and black, have already sold out after the shoes went viral on TikTok.

“Besties run don’t walk to your nearest Converse store,” one video posted this week urged viewers, before showing the white platform sneakers embroidered with red hearts out of the box.

Another user posted a video of an unboxing of the shoes along with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day to me from me.”

The popularity of the new designs also made its way to Twitter, where people have been eager to purchase the love-themed shoes since seeing them on social media.

“All I’ve been thinking about is the Valentine’s Day Converse,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Really about to go find me some of those cute lil Valentine’s Day Converse.”

Others have expressed their disappointment over the popular design already sold out, with one person writing: “Nothing breaks my heart as much as the Valentine’s Day Converse collection being sold out.”

“VALENTINE’S DAY CONVERSE ARE SOLD OUT I’M GONNA CRY,” someone else wrote.

On Ebay, the sold-out shoes have already begun reselling for higher prices, with one pair of the pink All Star Embroidered Hearts shoes, which were originally sold for $65, listed for $169.

While some of the patterns have sold out, the high top Chuck 70 embroidered lips, which retail for $90, are still in stock, as are a customisable pair that shows the classic sneakers reimagined in a pattern that reads: “Love” over and over again in red.

The Independent has contacted Converse for comment.