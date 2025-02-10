Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean helped his team win the 2025 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans last night on his 22nd birthday.

His girlfriend Steph Wilfawn, a dermatology technician, was front and center inside Caesars Superdome for the NFL cornerback’s star performance last night, including a major interception and a 38-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

On her Instagram Story, the proud girlfriend posted a childhood picture of DeJean before a video of his touchdown with the caption: “Happy Birthday @cooperdejean.”

The punt returner brought the score up to 17-0 when he caught Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ pass meant for his wide receiver and ran straight down the sidelines.

Only a short while ago, DeJean was playing college football at the University of Iowa. The young athlete was picked by the Eagles in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

DeJean and Wilfawn reportedly met as Hawkeyes in Johnson County, Iowa. For the past few months, Wilfawn hasn’t been shy about sharing her relationship with the professional football player online, posting pictures and videos of her attending his games in Philadelphia.

open image in gallery Cooper DeJean’s girlfriend posts sweet video after his Super Bowl touchdown ( Instagram/@stephwilfawn )

For the Super Bowl, DeJean’s girlfriend wore a custom sheer, black long-sleeved shirt with his jersey number “33” stitched in orange on the back, mini leather shorts, and baggy brown boots. Both her shoes and top were from the brand It’s Sew Tyler.

open image in gallery Cooper DeJean’s girlfriend Steph Wilfawn wished him a happy birthday after his Super Bowl touchdown ( Getty/TikTok )

“GAME DAY!!” she wrote next to a TikTok video of her dressed up and ready to go watch her man play in the biggest game of his career thus far.

Love and support from the Eagles team’s family, friends, and fans was rife after the championship match.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was nearly speechless amid all the chaos of the Eagles’ celebration. However, he honored the feat with his wife Brett Ashley Cantwell and their two sons — Jacob, nine, and Miles, four — who were all present at the game.

A heartwarming moment between the close-knit family occurred during Sirianni’s postgame interview with Fox News. The coach was seen kissing Cantwell and squeezing Jacob before lifting his younger son on his hip.

“It worked,” Miles told his father as they cheered: “E-A-G-L-E-S.”

Bradley Cooper’s moment with Eagles superfan Declan LeBaron at the start of the game was another tear-jerker from the night. The actor took the field before the game to introduce the Eagles with the eight-year-old who went viral after content creator MD Motivator surprised him with tickets to the Super Bowl.

LeBaron was previously in the hospital for systemic juvenile arthritis, a rare form of inflammatory arthritis that’s typically seen with children under 16.