Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne welcome twins: ‘How blessed we are’

Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner and his wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner have welcomed twins.

The Harry Potter star, 31, announced the arrival of their children on Instagram on Tuesday, where she shared photos of herself and Cooper in the hospital holding their children, as well as a close-up photo of the couple’s two daughters, and wrote: “My heart grew twice as much this weekend as Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world.

“Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier.”

Scarlett also shared a photo of her husband holding the two babies in their individual carriers to her Instagram Story.

Cooper shared the news of the couple’s latest arrivals on his own Instagram as well, where he shared the same photos as his wife and wrote: “Scarlett and I are overjoyed to share that we welcomed Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world on Saturday 26 March.

“Today, we are settling back in at home. How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love.”

Scarlett and Cooper married in November 2019. In addition to the twins, the couple are also parents to daughter Betsy Rose, 15 months. They announced that they were expecting twins in November 2021, with Cooper sharing a photo of himself, Scarlett, and their daughter and writing: “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”

The actress shared the news on her own Instagram as well, where she expressed her gratitude for their “growing family”. “Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022,” Scarlett wrote. “Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Since sharing the news that they were expecting twins, Scarlett has frequently shared updates with her fans and followers about her pregnancy.

“Not long now until our family of three becomes five. Wishing everyone a happy Sunday,” Scarlett captioned a photo of the family earlier this month.