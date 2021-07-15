Will I need a Covid passport to go clubbing?

The UK government has encouraged nightclubs and other event organisers to require patrons to show so-called vaccine passports as night-time venues are allowed to reopen in England from Monday.

Ahead of the lifting of remaining lockdown measures next week, Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that nightclubs and other venues with large crowds are urged to “make use of the NHS Covid pass”, adding that it was a “matter of social responsibility”.

But the night time industry has pushed back against the advice, with two of the biggest nightclub chains in England saying they would reopen without checking customers’ Covid-19 vaccination or test status.

Here’s everything you need to know about Covid passports and clubbing:

What is a vaccine passport?

The vaccine passport, also widely called a Covid passport, is an NHS Covid Pass that can be requested via the NHS website or NHS app.

People in England can obtain an NHS Covid Pass two weeks after their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine as long as both doses were administered in England. This will last for 28 days.

You can also request a pass if you’ve had a negative PCR test or lateral flow test result within the past 48 hours and have reported the result on the NHS website. The passes last 48 hours after the test result.

People who have received both jabs can also request an NHS Covid Pass letter if they call 119, which show only vaccination status and has no expiry date.

Will clubs check for vaccine passports?

Nightclubs are largely opposed to the use of vaccine passports, citing concerns that such documentation discriminates against young people who are less likely to have had both doses of a vaccine.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said in a statement: “We have consistently opposed the use of Covid Passports or Covid Status Certificates fro access to industry events and venues, logistically and ethically it presents many issues.

“This is also supported by the recent Covid Status Certificate report carried out by the government, suggesting that the impact of using this method to mitigate risk would be disproportionate to the public health benefit.”

A poll by the NTIA found that eight in 10 nightlife businesses will not ask customers to provide Covid status information to gain entry to venues.

Will the government make them mandatory?

The government has hinted that it may make the use of Covid passports mandatory.

In written guidance published after Johnson’s press conference, it said it “reserves the right” to force venues to require people to show their vaccine status to get in.

Kill said: “We are hugely concerned that the government has caused yet more confusion by suggesting that Covid passports are not mandatory while, at the same time, detailed reveal clearly that this could well be the case in future.

“The government should recognise explicitly that Covid passports are just not viable for large swathes of the night time economy, as their own internal report into the matter concluded.

“My worry here is that they intend to hide behind this ‘guidance’ when cases rise and they are forced to change tack, and blame it all on individual businesses and consumers for not taking the steps to stay safe.”