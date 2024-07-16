Costco customer reveals contents of viral apocalypse food bucket

Support truly

Costco has its customers covered in case of a future apocalypse. In fact, the wholesale retailer put together a food-prep kit that is set to last up to 25 years.

The massive bucket of essentials recently went viral online when one Costco customer revealed its contents in an Instagram post. Jeffrey Eisner, owner of Pressure Luck Cooking, the popular easy-to-follow recipe creator, took to his account to unveil Costco’s Readywise 132 Serving Emergency Food Supply pail in the store aisles.

Eisner brought his followers inside his local Costco, his “happiest place in the world to be”, holding the bucket he’d never seen before. “I guess this is for when the apocalypse hits, which could be any time now, right? Who knows?” he said in the June 30 video, which has now garnered over 1.9 million views. “What is in here?”

For $62.99, the 132-serving food supply contains a six-serving pouch of teriyaki rice, a six-serving pouch of pasta Alfredo, apple cinnamon cereal, cheesy macaroni and cheese, tomato soup with pasta, more creamy pasta with vegetables, barbeque beans, maple cereal, and more. Each food item is portioned into six servings. The drinks include “whey milk alternative” and “orange drink mix.”

After reading the label, Eisner was enticed to try a sample of the food supply. He urged Costco to allow its customers to get a free taste of what’s inside.

“So, you know, when the world collapses and caves in, as long as you have your Readywise emergency food supply, all’s right with the world,” the cooking connoisseur added.

Though they couldn’t try bits of the bucket, Eisner’s followers ate up Costco’s offering, admitting they loved the variety of food options that were said to be inside.

open image in gallery Costco’s Readywise Emergency Food Buckets are available in several serving sizes ( Costco )

One viewer commented: “I like that someone thought to consider our desire for variety during the apocalypse.”

Another Instagram user joked they needed to renew their membership now “because if an apocalypse happens I’m heading to Costco.”

“Twenty-five-year shelf life… if the apocalypse doesn’t kill you the preservatives will,” one weary viewer said.

A fourth thought: “It’s prob more for hurricanes and things like that dude where the power goes out for days.”

“If the apocalypse comes, where are you getting fresh water to prepare these dried meals and electric or gas to heat them up?” a skeptical individual asked.

Speaking to Today, Eisner reflected on the overall response he received from this video. The level of viewership shocked him, especially the conversation that followed.

“Is it a bad thing to have something like that in your house?” he questioned. “I would say it’s probably better to have it than not to have it.” So, what’d Eisner do? He bought the bucket.

Now, Eisner plans on streamlining a new series where he tests the food contents inside, starting with the mac and cheese.

The Independent has contacted him for a comment.