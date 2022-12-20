Jump to content

Kate Winslet’s cottage from The Holiday is now available to rent on Airbnb

The owners were unaware of the property’s significance until movie fans starting taking pictures outside their home

Joanna Whitehead
Tuesday 20 December 2022 11:50
Comments
Trailer for The Holiday

The real-life cottage from Christmas romcom The Holiday is now available to rent on Airbnb after a couple bought it without realising it was in the film.

Jon Bromley, 58, and his wife, Cressida, 52, now live in the cosy house which inspired Kate Winslet’s rural retreat in the 2006 festive film.

It wasn’t until strangers started turning up and taking photographs outside that the pair realised the significance of the property.

The couple first spotted the house in a property magazine and moved into the £625,000 house in 2019, totally unaware of its movie credentials.

Situated in Holmbury St Mary, Surrey, the three-bed cottage features an AGA stove and underfloor heating, surrounded by a landscaped garden and flagstone laid terrace, with views over the Surrey hills.

After realising the home’s popularity with film buffs, the couple decided to put the property on Airbnb for an average of £295 per night to immediate interest.

Although the couple still live there, they have secured bookings for Christmas, the New Year and summer 2023.

In the film, newly single Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz) leaves Los Angeles to spend a two-week holiday in Rosehill Cottage in rural England.

Cameron Diaz at Iris cottage in the film The Holiday

(Columbia Pictures)

During this mini-break, she meets Winslet’s brother, Graham (Jude Law), and they fall in love.

Researchers from the film visited the property but when they realised it was too far from the cast and crew in London, they recreated it brick by brick in a studio.

Rosehill Cottage in the movie is an identical match for the Bromley's home - down to the picket fence, wooden gate, country garden, and rural track which Diaz famously slips down.

Production designer for The Holiday, Jon Hutman, said on the DVD commentary he was looking for the “cutest, smallest, most English cottage that we could find” when he stumbled on the real life home.

The property is now available to rent on Airbnb

( SWNS)

Bromley, a sports photographer, said: “I had bookings straight away.

“Our first guests were a few weeks ago for two nights. They were scientists from Cambridge and really enjoyed it.

“It's one of those getaways where you go and hide yourself somewhere in a little village. There's nothing here but a pub next door - no shops.

“I still live in the cottage but I have four lettings so far - Christmas, New Year and two in summer for weddings locally.”

He added: “I'm just really proud of it. It’s a very lovely house and we're very lucky.”

Additional reporting by SWNS

