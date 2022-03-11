This country has the best Wordle score in the world

In its short lifespan, Wordle has become a global phenomenon — and now a new study has revealed which country has the best Wordle score in the world.

The word game, which was developed by US-based software engineer Josh Wardle in October last year and later acquired by The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, sees players try to guess the daily five-letter word in just six attempts.

The study, by word site Word Tips, has found that Sweden is the most efficient country in guessing Wordle, with the average Swede guessing the correct word in just 3.72 tries.

Switzerland placed second, with an average of 3.78 attempts to guess the right answer, while Poland placed third with 3.79.

Belgium and Australia were a joint fourth, with 3.80, Finland sixth with 3.81 and Denmark, Brazil and South Africa tied for seventh with 3.83.

Out of the 49 countries studied, the UK placed at a joint 14th alongside Uruguay and China, with a score of 3.89.

Canada and the US were 17th and 18th, with average scores of 3.91 and 3.92 respectively.

At the bottom of the list were Bangladesh, Kenya and Egypt with 4.24, 4.38 and 4.42 respectively.

However, it’s Australia’s capital city of Canberra that came out on top as the city with the best Wordle score, with players there guessing the word in an average of 3.58 guesses.

In fact, three other Australian cities feature in the top 10, including Perth (3.70), Melbourne (3.70) and Adelaide (3.71), which placed sixth, seventh and eighth.

Other cities in the top 10 include Jerusalem in Israel which placed second with 3.63, Malmo in Sweden in third with 3.66 and Durban in South Africa also with 3.66.

The site also broke down which US states and cities are best at Wordle, with Northa Dakota named as the top state with a score of 3.65 and Saint Paul in Minnesota named as the best US city with an average score of 3.51.

