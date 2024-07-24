Couple sparks debate after admitting they sleep in bunk beds

Support truly

Living together can be a large milestone for any couple. But one couple has introduced an unconventional sleeping habit into their routine.

In a recent TikTok posted by Casey Tayler, she revealed that she and her husband sleep in queen-sized bunk beds. “This is your sign to get bunk beds with your significant other,” her video began.

Tayler was quick to address anyone who may be against this idea. “And you’re probably like: ‘But we’re adults, we don’t need bunk beds.’” She then clarified that because both beds are the size of a normal queen bed, they can fit “a human and a cat.”

The TikToker then gave an explanation for why the idea of separate beds works for her and her husband. “This man just worked 16 hours, he walked inside, exhausted naturally working at a hospital, passes out on the bottom bunk,” she said.

“Me and my other cat? We have been up here chilling, watching true crime videos in our sunnies,” Tayler said as she praised the sleeping situation.

She continued to gush over how much she loved having the bunk beds, calling it “peak marriage, millennial style.”

“NYC living gives you crazy ideas but I can’t tell you how much fun it is! We both have so much space and a kitty,” she echoed in the caption.

Her video went on to receive more than one million views, with many people taking to the comments section to question why she and her husband were sleeping in separate beds. Meanwhile, others thought Tayler should take the bunk bed concept even further and sleep in separate rooms.

“If you’re okay with me asking, why do you guys sleep on separate beds?” one commenter questioned.

“Not sleeping next to my husband is like a nightmare. Having a roommate-like relationship sounds like a nightmare. So wild how everyone is so different!” another commenter pointed out.

Other commenters were in support of the bunk bed idea and opened up about their own experiences sleeping in a separate bed or separate room from their partners.

“YES! Why can’t we normalize sleeping in separate beds!!!! My marriage is HEALTHY of 19 years. SEPARATE BEDS!!!!” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “I have sleep problems and I cannot stand the feeling of needing to lie there motionless and silent so my partner doesn’t wake up, I’ve always slept alone.”

“Getting our own rooms was literally next level, it’s like a sleepover and we get to decorate lmao,” a third commenter praised the decision.

Tayler answered some questions in the comments and revealed further details about the situation. “We have lived in NYC studios for six years. We have completely different sleep styles and time of sleep! We’re together all day everyday we’re not working! I have no time to miss him if I tried lmao,” she responded to one commenter who explained that they loved sharing a bed with their partner.

Another person questioned how their cats are able to jump all the way up to the top bunk or even all the way to the floor in order to get down.

“Their cat tree is next to it!!” the TikToker responded to the commenter. “They jump up half way on that and then jump again for the top bunk! I have seen one jump from the top down to the floor without a step and I was very nervous lmao.”