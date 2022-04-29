Southwest Airlines has revealed how they helped host an in-flight wedding for a couple who had been hit with delays when travelling to Las Vegas to tie the knot.

The airline company shared the story of a couple, Pam and Jeremy, in a recent Facebook post, noting how the couple had originally joked about getting “on a plane to get married in Vegas”.

However, it turned out this actually wasn’t a joke for either of them. So, they “booked a flight for Sunday” on one of Southwest’s “competitors” and made “an appointment” at a chapel in Vegas for Sunday night.

Once Pam and Jeremy arrived at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport from Oklahoma City, they learned that their connecting flight to Las Vegas had been cancelled.

While in Texas, a fellow passenger, Chris, who was travelling to Las Vegas “overheard Pam and Jeremy discussing how they might still get to Vegas in time for their appointment”.

According to Southwest, Chris decided to help the couple, as he was “an ordained minister” and accompanied them on a new flight to the Nevada city.

“Chris also happened to be an ordained minister and offered to marry the couple himself!” the post reads. “The three went online, snatched up the last three seats to Vegas on a Southwest flight, and hurried together across town to Dallas Love Field [an airport].”

As Pam and Jeremy boarded their flight, while wearing their “full wedding attire, just for the fun of it,” the pilot, “Captain Gil,” asked the bride-to-be about her dress.

“Pam explained their story and joked with Captain Gil [that] they should just get married on the flight,” the post continued. “For the second time that week, Pam was surprised to hear the words, ‘Let’s do it!’”

Southwest then noted how their “Flight Crew sprung into action,” as they decorated the plane with “toilet paper streamers” and put together a “snack mix sash for Chris”. One of the flight attendants, Julie, was Pam’s “maid of honour,” as other passengers also stepped in to help make the ceremony special.

“A professional photographer on the flight pulled out her camera for official wedding photos,” the post reads. “Another passenger passed around an old notebook for the whole cabin to sign with well wishes and their seat numbers, which was given to the bride and groom as a makeshift guestbook.”

“Congrats to the newlyweds on a memorable inflight wedding neither our employees nor passengers are likely to forget!,” Southwest concluded. “We can’t wait to welcome you back aboard the love airline.”

In the comments, many Facebook users praised Southwest as a company, as well as its employees for making Pam and Jeremy’s wedding ceremony happen.

“I love this!!” one wrote. “Have been flying Southwest for years, hands down the best with great staff who make the flights fun! Thank you for all you do!!”

“Only on Southwest would something this cool happen!!! Love you guys!!! Congrats to the couple!” another added.

Other people applauded the passengers on the plane for showing their support to the couple on their big day.

“It’s the passengers on the plane showing support like it’s one of their relatives,” one wrote.

“To the passenger who thought [of making] a guestbook…bravo!,” another comment reads.

The Independent has reached out to Southwest for comment.