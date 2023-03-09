Courteney Cox says she ‘messed up a lot’ by getting fillers

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Courteney Cox has spoken candidly about getting fillers and why she regrets doing so.

The 58-year-old discussed her skin care routine and stance on ageing during Tuesday’s episode of the Gloss Angeles Beauty Podcast. Speaking to hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan, Cox revealed why fillers were her worst beauty regret.

“It’s a domino effect,” she said. “You don’t realise that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself.”

The Friends star said that she wasn’t aware of how she looked with the fillers in.

“You look in the mirror and go, ‘That looks good,’” she said. “You think and you don’t realise what it looks like to the outside person.”

She said her beauty regret was “just doing too many fillers and having them removed.”

After noting how grateful she was about getting her filler removed, Cox cited another misconception that she used to have about ageing.

“Thinking that I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time,” she said.

The Scream star concluded by sharing that she “messed up a lot” but was “luckily” able to “reverse all of that.”

“Now, actually, I’m just older,” she added.

Facial fillers are “substances injected into the skin to smooth wrinkles and make them less noticeable,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Over the years, Cox has spoken often about fillers and ageing. During an interview with New Beauty in 2017, she confirmed that she had all of her fillers “dissolved” and described why the move made her feel more like herself.

“I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do,” she said. “Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake.”

She even said her face felt better without the fillers, adding: “You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles—they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realise that fillers are not my friend.”

During an interview with The Sunday Times in February 2022, she confessed that she used to be very concerned about looking younger.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” Cox recalled. “And I didn’t realise that, oh shit, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.