Courtney Stodden has said goodbye to a past relationship by flushing their diamond engagement ring from ex-fiancé Chris Sheng down the toilet.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 29-year-old TV personality – who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns – filmed themself in the bathroom. “Just doing a little last-minute spring cleaning before summer,” Stodden said, before grabbing the massive diamond ring from their jewelry box.

“I guess diamonds aren’t always a girl’s best friend after all,” the Celebrity Big Brother star said, showing a close up of the five-carat engagement ring. Stodden panned the camera over to the toilet, where they then tossed the ring into the bowl.

The model then flushed the toilet and filmed the ring going all the way down the drain. “Toodaloo,” said Stodden, as they waved goodbye to the diamond sparker. “Onto the next chapter.”

According to TMZ, Stodden was gifted the five-carat engagement ring by their ex, Chris Sheng. The 44-year-old filmmaker proposed in 2021, but called off their engagement in July 2023 as sources told TMZ that “jealousy and insecurities” ultimately played a role in their breakup.

Speaking to the outlet, Stodden explained the ring toss was inspired by director James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic.

“Like the little old lady who dropped it into the ocean in the end, I needed to rid myself of any remnants from the past that no longer had any hold on me. Rose’s character taught me something special - what a woman does with her diamonds is her prerogative,” they said.

The reality TV star received much public attention for their relationship with Lost actor Doug Hutchison. The former couple were married in 2011, when Stodden was 16 years old and Hutchison was 51. Stodden filed for divorce from Hutchison in March 2018, and they finalized their divorce in March 2020.

Stodden has been in a relationship with Emmy-winning producer Jared Safier, 41, since summer 2023. Sources told TMZ that their romance is “moving very fast and is very serious,” and he’s been ring shopping lately and is hoping to propose soon.