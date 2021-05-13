Courtney Stodden accuses Chrissy Teigen of fake apology over old tweets: ‘Her wokeness is a broken record’

Courtney Stodden has responded to Chrissy Teigen’s public apology by saying it feels more like a “public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands” than a genuine apology.

The 26-year-old American media personality who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, wrote on Instagram: “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter.”

All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her “wokeness” is a broken record,” they added.

Last week, Stodden opened up about the social media bullying they claimed to have received from the American model.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” Stodden alleged of Teigen.

Soon after that, the Cravings author issued a public apology on Twitter.

She wrote: “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll.”

“I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try,” she wrote.

In the post, Teigen said that she tried to connect with Stodden privately, but that she also wanted to “publicly apologise”.

“I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am,” she wrote further.

“And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago,” she concluded.