Cristiano Ronaldo has excited fans after announcing that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins.

The soccer star, 36, shared the news with his more than 360m Instagram followers on Thursday, when he shared a photo of himself and the Spanish model smiling in bed together as they hold up a sonogram.

In addition to the photo, Ronaldo, who is already a father of four, shared a photo of himself and his children in a hot tub.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” the Manchester United star captioned the photos. “Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you. #Blessed.”

Since sharing the news, Ronaldo’s photo has been liked more than 18m times, with thousands of fans sharing congratulatory messages for the couple.

Ronaldo, who has been dating Rodriguez since 2016 after they reportedly met in a Gucci store in Madrid where the model was working, also has an 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr, four-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, and three-year-old daughter Alana Martina.

The athlete first became a father in 2010, at which point he reportedly announced that he would not be disclosing the identity of his son’s mother, per their agreement.

“With the agreement of the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, I will have exclusive custody of my son,” he said at the time, according to E! News.

Ronaldo later welcomed his first set of twins, reportedly via surrogate, in June 2017, before welcoming his daughter Alana Martina, who he shares with Rodriguez, in November 2017.

The couple’s announcement that they are expanding their family comes after the soccer player spoke candidly about his relationship with Rodriguez during an interview with Piers Morgan.

“Geo has helped me so much,” he said. “She’s the mum of my kids and I’m so passionate for her. I open my heart for her, she opens her heart for me. I am so happy with her.”

At the time, Ronaldo also revealed he plans to marry his longtime partner, responding to Morgan’s question about marriage: “One day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well.”