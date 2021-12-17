Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have revealed the sex of twins they are expecting next year.

The football star, 36, shared a clip on Thursday of his four older children getting ready to pop balloons filled with coloured confetti on his Instagram account, which has more than 360 million followers.

In the video, Rodriguez is behind the camera and counts to three, after which the children pop the balloons and send pink and blue confetti flying into the air.

The colours confirm that the couple are having fraternal twins, where one is female and the other male.

Ronaldo wrote in the caption to the video: “Where life begins and love never ends. #blessed”

The couple first announced that they were expecting twins in October, when Rodriguez was around three months pregnant.

The Manchester United star shared a photo of himself and the Spanish model smiling in bed together as they hold up a sonogram, as well as a photo of himself and his children in a hot tub.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” he captioned the photos. “Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you. #Blessed.”

Ronaldo, who has been dating Rodriguez since 2016 after they reportedly met in a Gucci store in Madrid where the model was working, also has an 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr, four-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, and three-year-old daughter Alana Martina.

The athlete first became a father in 2010, at which point he reportedly announced that he would not be disclosing the identity of his son’s mother, per their agreement.

“With the agreement of the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, I will have exclusive custody of my son,” he said at the time, according to E! News.

Ronaldo later welcomed his first set of twins, reportedly via surrogate, in June 2017, before welcoming his daughter Alana Martina, who he shares with Rodriguez, in November 2017.

The couple’s announcement that they are expanding their family comes after the football player spoke candidly about his relationship with Rodriguez during an interview with Piers Morgan.

“Geo has helped me so much,” he said. “She’s the mum of my kids and I’m so passionate for her. I open my heart for her, she opens her heart for me. I am so happy with her.”

At the time, Ronaldo also revealed he plans to marry his longtime partner, responding to Morgan’s question about marriage: “One day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well.”