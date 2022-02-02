Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that he’ll ‘never pressure’ his son to play soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he’ll always support his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., no matter what he decides to do when he grows up.

In his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez’s Netflix series, I Am Georgina, the Manchester United player opened up about his relationship with his son, who is 11. As reported by the BBC in 2010, Ronaldo kept the identity of his son’s mother private and he has “exclusive custody of [his] son”.

During the first episode of I Am Georgina, Ronaldo, 36, confesses that his eldest son could become a “great” soccer player, “if he’s dedicated to the sport”. However, Ronaldo said he would never force his son to play it.

"Only time will tell,” Ronaldo said via People. “I will never pressure him. He will do what he wants.”

“Also what I want the most for Cristianito and everyone else is that they’re happy and that they choose what they want,” he added. “I will support in any way.”

The soccer player also emphasised how much his wife has helped shape him into a better father.

“The best thing that we can do is have children and educate them to have unconditional love,” he said. “And to have a woman by your side who gives you stability then the kids’ education is phenomenal.”

Along with his 11-year-old son, Ronaldo has twins , Eva Marie and Mateo, four. Just like Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, the identity of the twins’ birth mother remains private.

With Rodríguez, Ronaldo also has a daughter: Alana Martina, four. And on Instagram this past October, the couple announced that Rodríguez was pregnant.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you.”

In an Instagram post shared this past December, the couple revealed that their soon-to-be twins are going to be a boy and a girl. This post includes a video of all four of Ronaldo’s kids popping two balloons, which had blue and pink confetti coming out of them.

“Where life begins and love never ends,” he wrote in the caption.