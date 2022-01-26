Woman sparks debate after revealing she was called out for wearing crop top to a job interview
Rule of thumb: dress for the job you want. This TikToker took that advice literally when she revealed in a viral video that a hiring manager called her “unprofessional” for wearing a crop top to a job interview.
In the TikTok, Em records herself in the car wearing a short-sleeve red crop top. The voiceover says, “He asked me why I wore a crop top to an interview and said it was unprofessional.”
Em cuts the video to show the location of the interview, a Twin Peaks restaurant, and a uniform. “If you know, you know,” she says.
The video received over one million views, and TikTokers backed Em’s clothing choice in the comments.
The top comment came from user @kaylana1998, who said, “You have to dress for the part. You don’t dress the same for an interview at Walmart vs a bottle girl at the club.”
Another user did the same as Em and wore a crop top to her interview at Twin Peaks: “Yup I wore a crop top and got hired on the spot!” According to TikTok user Amber, “The best rule is dress for the job you want, not the job you have.”
