Cruz Beckham showed off his impressive guitar skills during a “spontaneous” musical performance at his local pub.

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham has shown an interest in music since childhood, and in recent months has teased recording sessions on social media.

Fans were given a snippet of what could be to come on Friday (1 December), as mum Victoria shared footage of Cruz and two friends putting on an impromptu show at a pub on Thursday (30 November) night.

The trio performed The Beatles’ hit song “Come Together”, with Cruz showing off a complex guitar solo during the number as his bandmate said: “Give it up for Cruz, everyone.”

The youngest Beckham son wore a grey sweatshirt emblazoned with the Microsoft logo and a pair of white trousers.

Proud mum Victoria captioned the post: “@cruzbeckham Spontaneous performance last night at the pub! [clap emoji] kisses @davidbeckham.”

The clip delighted Victoria’s followers, who agreed that “talent runs in the blood”.

“He can play the guitar like he’s ringing a bell. Well done Cruz,” one comment read.

“Such a talented boy, I hope someone recognises him for who he is as a musician,” another fan wrote.

One follower added: “Nothing like seeing our kids lapping up the joy and accessing their own talent. I know you are proud.”

Cruz was just 11 when he first showed a passion for music, releasing festive charity single “If Every Day Was Christmas” in 2016. Cruz was managed at the time by Justin Bieber’s then-manager Scooter Braun, with David and Victoria coming under fire for “exploiting” their son.

With dad David in November (Getty Images)

However, David defended Cruz’s track, claiming that it was his son’s “idea” to put out the charity single.

“There’s nothing more to this than that at the moment,” he said. “He’s 11 years old, he’s still at school, he’s still concentrating at school, that’s the most important thing but he wanted to give back.

While his brothers Brooklyn and Romeo have focused on cooking and football respectively in recent years, Cruz has largely kept away from the spotlight more.

Last year, it was reported that he had signed with Dua Lipa’s former agency Tap Music, with the 18-year-old teasing potential music on TikTok.

In November, Cruz shared a series of photos and clips to Instagram from the recording studio in Los Angeles.