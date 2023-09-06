Cruz Beckham shows off new tattoo honouring his mother’s Spice Girls days

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cruz Beckham displayed a new tattoo tribute to his mother, Victoria Beckham.

Cruz, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, got a special tattoo to commemorate his mother with her Spice Girls moniker, Posh, written in cursive beside his elbow.

The tattoo artist behind Cruz’s ink, Certified Letter Boy – whose real name is Pablo – is a London-based artist famous for his work on celebrities like Cruz and his older brother, Romeo, 21. The tattoo artist posted a series of black-and-white photos on his Instagram that displayed Cruz’s new tattoo on his right arm. In the first photo, the tattoo is seen in all its glory. In a second photo, Cruz makes eye contact with the camera while getting his arm tattooed. The Instagram carousel concludes with a black-and-white video showing the tattoo process.

“Posh @cruzbeckham 💫,” the tattoo artist wrote in an Instagram caption for the carousel. “I think we all get the vibe here don’t we? 💥Thank you for the trust my g 🙏”

Cruz’s brother Romeo has two tattoos designed by the popular tattoo artist, including one that says “freedom to dream” on his torso and another on his hand that reads “free spirit.” The youngest son follows in the footsteps of his father who has a penchant for getting inked up.

Cruz has been steadily adding more tattoos to his collection which so far includes a vinyl record player on his right bicep, the word "brotherhood" across his knuckles – apparently in honour of his older brothers Romeo and Brooklyn – and a robot toy design to commemorate his 18th birthday.

Cruz’s latest tattoo comes six months after he celebrated his 18th birthday in February of this year. At the time, his parents Victoria, 49, and David, 48, proudly celebrated his birthday on social media. David posted an Instagram reel showcasing an adorable clip of his youngest son singing as well as photos of him throughout the years. The photos were set to Beyoncé’s "Love on Top."

"Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy ❤️ to the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x we are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie ❤️," David wrote. In her own birthday post for her son, Victoria posted the same reel alongside a different caption, saying: "Happy Birthday Cruzie!! We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become 🙏🏼 You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar ⭐️ 💫 🌟 ❤️."

Victoria also commemorated her son’s 18th birthday by sharing a photo of him enjoying his first legal beer in the U.K., writing over the photo, “18 today!!!!!! Finally!!!!!! 😂"

In honor of his first pint, Cruz posted a different photo to his Instagram that showed him at a pub with his dad and his big brother Romeo drinking beers together. Cruz captioned the photo, "Feels good to be 18."