Crystal Kung Minkoff admits temptation to try Ozempic: ‘It’s not a good place for me’

Crystal Kung Minkoff has spoken about the temptation to take diet drug Ozempic, despite her long-standing history with eating disorders.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has spoken candidly over the years about her struggles with both bulimia and body dysmorphia.

Amid the rise in people taking Ozempic and other injectable prescription medications created for people with type 2 diabetes to lose weight, Kung Minkoff discussed her own relationship to the drug.

The reality star stressed that she was in a “really good place” with her eating disorder recovery and felt taking the drug may be detrimental.

“Of course I’ve thought about it, but it’s not a good place for me, personally for my recovery,” she told Page Six.

“From someone who has struggled [with an eating disorder] their whole life, I’ve always looked for things to fix it for me. I’ve never judged or looked down on anyone that finds [a] different avenue.”

Stressing that she “would be lying” if she said she “hadn’t thought about it”, Kung Minkoff added: “And then I have to check myself if that’s right for my recovery and I’m in a very specific situation.”

Ozempic – the brand name for semaglutide – works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full. Users experience a loss of appetite and often lose weight as a result.

The reality star has spoken candidly about her recent struggles with eating disorders (Getty Images for Homeless Not To)

Last month, it was announced that Ozempic would be available in the UK through the NHS, with the jab being offered by both Boots and Weight Watchers.

However, the prevalence of Ozempic as a weight-loss aid has led to global shortages impacting people with diabetes.

“From what I understand, there’s a shortage for people with diabetes in which case I think people should completely stop using it… for just vanity if that’s really the case,” Kung Minkoff said.

“That’s my issue with it. It’s really about making sure people who really need it first get it. Other than that, it’s really people’s decision. It can be private, it can be public, it’s on them.”

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. They can be reached by phone on 845 838 2040 or their website here.