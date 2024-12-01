Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cucumbers distributed across the United States and Canada have been recalled due to salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an urgent notice on Thanksgiving Day (November 28), advising consumers to avoid SunFed brand bulk American cucumbers, which were officially recalled the previous day.

The affected cucumbers, sold between October 12 and November 26, were packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled “SunFed,” as well as in generic white boxes and black plastic crates with stickers marked “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,” identifying the grower.

The recall impacts consumers in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

In Canada, the affected provinces include Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

open image in gallery FDA issues recall of SunFed cucumbers across North America due to salmonella contamination ( US Food and Drug Administration )

The FDA’s notice stated: “Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products.”

Consumers are urged to dispose of the cucumbers, destroy them, or return them to the point of purchase for a refund. The notice also advises cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces that may have come into contact with the contaminated produce to prevent cross-contamination.

SunFed president Craig Slate confirmed the recall was initiated after the FDA linked the cucumbers to an unspecified number of illnesses, reported between October 12 and November 15.

“As soon as we learned of this issue, we immediately acted to protect consumers. We are working closely with authorities and the implicated ranch to determine the possible cause,” Slate said.

open image in gallery SunFed president Craig Slate confirmed the recall was initiated after the FDA linked the cucumbers to an unspecified number of illnesses ( US Food and Drug Administration )

He added: “Here at SunFed, food safety and consumer health and wellness have been our priorities for more than 30 years. We require all of our growers to strictly comply with FDA food safety requirements.”

Although the exact number and locations of illnesses remain unclear, consumers should be warned that salmonella is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the U.S.

According to the FDA, consuming contaminated food can lead to salmonellosis — an infection that manifests within six hours to six days after consumption. Symptoms typically include abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and fever lasting four to seven days. Severe cases, which can be life-threatening, are more likely in children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Those who feel unwell after consuming recalled cucumbers are advised to contact their healthcare provider. Additional questions can be directed to SunFed at 888-542-5849, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST.

The Independent has reached out to SunFed and the USDA for comment.