What is custard toast? The TikTok recipe making breakfast a little sweeter

Have you ever wanted dessert for breakfast, but don’t want to sacrifice all the vital nutrients needed to start your day? Now, you can take your boring morning toast up a notch with this TikTok recipe, yogurt toast.

Yogurt toast, or custard toast, is the newest TikTok recipe to go viral — who could forget about baked feta pasta or everyone’s lockdown favorite, whipped coffee. The hashtag #yogurttoast has over 19 million views, and #custardtoast with 6.7 million. So, if yogurt toast is so popular, how do you make it?

The recipe allows you to customise your toast into a sweet treat.

Start with one egg, two tablespoons of greek yogurt, one teaspoon of maple syrup or honey, and mix it all together. Indent your pieces of bread to make a well in the center, and fill it in with your custard creation. Add your favorite toppings to the bread, like berries or chocolate chips. Then, bake your yogurt toast in the oven at 400 degrees for 15 minutes, or pop it in the air fryer for about 10 minutes.

TikTok creators have been using the hashtags to show their varying takes on the trend. To make the recipe vegan, dissolve some chickpea flour in water to substitute the egg and use non-dairy yogurt instead of the usual greek yogurt. Spice up the yogurt toast with cardamom or cinnamon, or make it sweeter with sugar and maple syrup on top.

TikTok recipes are a go-to for quickly trying new things in the kitchen. Not all viral recipes are worth the hype, but you’ll never know unless you see for yourself.