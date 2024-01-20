DoorDash driver rages at customer who won’t tip over $5 on pizza order

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One woman is questioning how much she should be tipping on her pizza order.

Lacey Purciful took to TikTok where she showed video footage of her interaction with her DoorDash driver. “My lovely Dasher Corey believes I should be tipping 50%” she captioned the clip.

The video itself shows the delivery person handing her the pizza, which text across the screen clarifies was a $20 pie. “I just want to say, it’s a nice house for a $5 tip,” the man replies as he walks away.

“Thank you,” Purciful replied as the delivery person chimed in again saying, “F*** you.”

Since the TikTok was first posted, it had gone on to receive over 29 million views. Many people ended up taking to the comments section to express that the woman had tipped more than enough and that the man’s behaviour was not acceptable.

“Nobody told him to be a 45 year old pizza delivery man… she actually gave a good tip. 25%. Ppl are going to stop tipping in general bc of this greed,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “I’m not a mathematician but isn’t that 25%.”

“That’s literally a 25% tip which is fair for a delivered pizza plus they see the tip before they accept the order….” a third commenter wrote.

One person did end up being in favour of the driver writing, “$20 pie? Looks like more than that. And gas is expensive, so I’d tip more.”

According to local ABC affiliate, WFAA, the driver was fired and Purciful was refunded her tip. “Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable,” the DoorDash spokesperson told the outlet in an email.

“Our rules exist to help ensure everyone who uses our platform - Dashers, customers, merchants - have a safe and enjoyable experience. We expect everyone to treat others with respect and we will enforce our rules fairly and consistently.”

This isn’t the first time a debate has been started over tipping. Earlier this week a restaurant customer refused to pay a tip after being charged with an 18 per cent gratuity.

In a post to the End Tipping Reddit forum, a customer posted their receipt in which they were charged a gratuity of 18 per cent for a meal that cost $73.94. “An 18% gratuity was ‘voluntary’ yet automatically added to my bill for 2 guests,” they wrote. “Swipe left to see the choice I made.”

Angry over the bill, the user showed in the second photo that they opted out of the gratuity, and to top it off, did not tip their server whatsoever. On the receipt, the restaurant disclosed the gratuity policy in fine print.

“Please note that an 18% gratuity has been added to your check,” the policy read. “Please feel free to increase, decrease or remove the gratuity. This gratuity will be paid to your server, is voluntary and added for your convenience. Thank you for your business!”

Below the user’s post, fellow Redditors expressed their outrage on the user’s behalf.

“People shouldn’t have to ‘opt out’ of anything,” one person wrote. “There should be no tip line, extra buttons to click on or push, and no cashier standing there watching if you are tipping or not. If they want to tip, they can do it like it was just a couple of years ago. The customer simply told the cashier to add so much for a tip.”

“The option to remove it is so stupid because what?!” another person commented. One user replied, saying: “So it’s not forced on you, right? I mean, you can tip what you want...as long as it’s: (a) 18%; or (b) having an awkward conversation with the server telling them to adjust or remove the tip.”