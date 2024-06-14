Daisy May Cooper gives health update after her baby boy is born early

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

This Country star Daisy May Cooper has provided a health update after she welcomed a baby boy a week early following what she described as a “scary” labour.

The 37-year-old Bafta-winning actor shared the update in an Instagram story on Thursday night (13 June).

“Update: Ignore the dinner plate sized areola...” the actor joked as she shared a picture of her holding her new son to her chest.

“Little Benji is doing brilliantly. Thank you so much for all your beautiful messages”.

She went on to share a post by a company that creates clothing for premature babies, writing “Fabulous clothing for premature bubbas”.

Cooper had originally announced the news in an Instagram video on Sunday (9 June). The footage showed the star being wheeled to an incubator in a NICU ward where her baby, was sleeping.

“What a bloody week,” began Cooper, who first shot to fame for mockumentary This Country, written and starring her and sibling Charlie Cooper.

“You came a bit earlier than we expected and gave me the worst post-op constipation that I nearly had to phone The Samaritans. But my god, you are perfect.”

Cooper shared the health update after her baby arrived early ( Instagram @daisymaycooper )

She went on to thank staff at Gloucestershire Hospital for their help throughout what she described as a frightening process.

“I cannot thank @deliverysuitegrh enough. The way you looked after us through such a scary time was above and beyond. you are all bloody superstars. I am so blessed.”

The Rain Dogs star gave birth to her third child on Thursday (6 June) and added, “Welcome to the world little Benji, ya nutter.”

Actor gave birth to Benji on 6 June ( Instagram @daisymaycooper )

Video and pictures from the hospital appear to show Benji being cared for on a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

However, Cooper appeared to be in good spirits as she shared pictures of herself tenderly holding her new child, along with hilarious captions.

“Telling him about the new J-Lo documentary and how Ben Affleck and J-Lo were a thing in 2004,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, another picture read, “Telling him here, how Geri Halliwell f***ed the Spice Girls by pursuing her solo career.”

It was revealed that Cooper was pregnant with her new partner Ant, earlier this year. She met the Bristol-based artist on Hinge, and described him as the “new Jesus Christ”.