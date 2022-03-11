Dakota Johnson says crashing weddings is one of her ‘number one hobbies’

Dakota Johnson has revealed that crashing strangers’ weddings is something she does for fun “a lot”.

The Lost Daughter star said that going to wedding parties that she hasn’t been invited to was one of her “number one hobbies” during a game of Never Have I Ever with W Magazine.

When the statement “Never have I ever crashed a party or a wedding” came up during the game, Johnson said: “I feel like I’ve done that a lot.

“It’s one of my number one hobbies,” she added, and recalled a moment when the newlyweds were baffled at her presence at their wedding.

“There I was, holding up the bride and groom in a chair. And they were just like: ‘Who… What are you doing here?”

Other celebrities in the video included Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Hudson, and Jonah Hill. Garfield, who recently starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home, said he had “crashed” a party thrown by Prince before.

“I was a plus one to a party that Prince gave before I’d made a movie,” he explained. “So I guess I did kind of crash it, I was the person just watching everyone, going: ‘That’s Justin Timberlake’.

“Then I got too drunk and had to wait in line for the bathroom and vomit,” he admitted.

Garfield also revealed that the “worst thing” about his experience was that “two of the most famous actresses in the world” were in the queue behind him.

“Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz, if you need ask. I apologise to you, if either of you are watching, you are goddesses and I appreciate you for your work so deeply and I’m sorry for that experience,” he added.

Johnson and Garfield join a slew of other celebrities who enjoy crashing other people’s weddings.

In October, Tom Hanks showed up at the wedding in Santa Monica Pier in California and posed for photos with the bride and groom and their loved ones.

Other famous wedding crashers include Kristen Stewart and her former girlfriend Stella Maxwell, who popped into a random ceremony in Winnipeg, Canada, in 2017.

The year before, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at a fan’s wedding and performed her song, “Blank Space”.