Inside Dakota Johnson and Jeremy Allen White’s surprising friendship history

Acting stars Dakota Johnson and Jeremy Allen White have a long-term unexpected friendship, even after a divorce, that many fans are just learning about.

Earlier this week, The Daily Mail reported that the Madame Web star and the Bear actor enjoyed a beach weekend in Malibu, California with the latter’s children and some friends. Johnson donned a bright yellow bikini for their day on the coast, while Allen rocked white trunks.

The pair have been friends for years, with Johnson being one of the best friends of The Bear star’s ex-wife Addison Timlin and the godmother to their children - Ezer Billie, 5, and Dolores Wild, 3.

Timlin and White were high school sweethearts, having met at New York City’s Professional Performing Arts School before starring together in the 2008 drama Afterschool. By October 2019, the pair tied the knot but later filed for divorce in May 2023.

The Daddio star has remained steadfast friends with the former couple over the years, with Johnson and her fiancé, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, one of the few in attendance at White and Timlin’s intimate Beverly Hills courthouse wedding. The actor has been spotted hanging out with the pair as far back as 2017 when they joined the Women’s March protest after the 2016 presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

Johnson and White reportedly have other mutual friends, including Cruel Summer actor Blake Lee. White also attended the 60th birthday bash of Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith.

However, Johnson seems closest to Timlin. As recent as last year, Timlin gave a sweet shout-out to Johnson for the Fifty Shades of Grey actor’s birthday. She shared a photo of them sitting on the floor as Johnson fed a baby with one hand and held wine in the other. In an Instagram caption, she wrote: ”Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole world. We feel each other like the weather and I’m so deeply grateful for it. I love you for the rest of time.”

White and Timlin now share joint custody of their daughters. According to court documents filed on 10 October in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by Entertainment Tonight, The Bear star has to undergo court-ordered daily alcohol testing to see his children.

The alcohol testing isn’t the only stipulation the Golden Globe award-winning actor must comply with to be able to see his children, according to ET, as he has also been ordered to attend individual therapy sessions at least once a week and Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings at least twice a week.

As of January 2024, White and Timlin had a mediation session regarding the terms of this custody agreement. So far, the couple has agreed to a schedule that includes at least four days a week for White — which seems to also include occasional beach days with Timlin’s bestie.