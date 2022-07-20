Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dame Deborah James’ funeral to take place for close friends and family

The bowel cancer campaigner died last month

Kate Ng
Wednesday 20 July 2022 07:39
Comments
Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

The funeral of Dame Deborah James will take place today, Wednesday (20 July).

The cancer campaigner, who became known by her social media handle Bowelbabe, died on Tuesday 28 June, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

James, 40, was honoured with a damehood that was presented to her by the Duke of Cambridge in her home before her death.

Close friends and family are expected to attend the private funeral service in her memory.

A number of celebrities and public figures, including prime minister Boris Johnson, Prince William and Kate Middleton, paid tribute to the mother-of-two and host of the hugely popular You, Me and the Big C podcast for the BBC.

Recommended

In an Instagram post, James’ family said her final words to the public were: “Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.”

James was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and became known for sharing candid posts about her illness and treatment.

She also ran marathons, organised a charity ball, and took part in numerous fundraising challenges between cancer treatments.

(In The Style)

On Monday (9 May), the campaigner announced she had been moved to hospice-at-home care, telling her nearly one million social media followers that “the time has come to say goodbye”.

She launched her Bowelbabe fund for Cancer Research UK in the months leading up to her death, which to date has collected more than £7m in donations, far surpassing her initial £250,000 goal.

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said in a statement: “We are truly grateful to have known Deborah and to call her our friend.

Recommended

“She was a powerful patron for Bowel Cancer UK, and leaves a stunning legacy through her BowelBabe Fund, a testament to the love and admiration so many had for her.”

She added: “She turned her bowel cancer diagnosis into an incredible force for good and through her tireless campaigning to raise awareness of bowel cancer symptoms, will have saved countless lives.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in