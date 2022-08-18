Dame Deborah James’ posthumous book is released today

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dame Deborah James’ last book, How to Live When You Could be Dead, has been released today (18 August).

The bowel cancer campaigner died peacefully surrounded by family on 28 June this year, nearly two months after she revealed she was receiving end of life at-home hospice care.

Promoting her book before her death, James wrote on Instagram: “I wrote another book!! So I’ve got a few things to share with you before I die that I’m gutted I won’t see in real life! But I’ve now been granted permission to share them and I’m really excited!”

James, who died aged 40 after a six-year battle with bowel cancer, said that she had been working on the book for the past two years.

“I wanted to share all my (hard-won!!) learning on how to have a positive mindset when we are faced with life’s biggest challenges,” she continued.

James added that all of her royalties from the book will go to her Bowelbabe Fund, which raised over £7m towards Cancer Research UK.

Her publisher, Penguin, will also make a contribution to the Fund for every book sold, so in total there will be £3 donated to Cancer Research UK with every book sold.

According to Huff Post, some lessons James reveals in the new book includes how hope is the best feeling to have.

“I call it rebellious hope because it goes against what the statistics say about people with my disease,” James wrote.

“I’m rebelling against expectations of how someone in my position should act, and I’m choosing to remain hopeful despite it perhaps seeming as though there’s nothing to be hopeful for.”

In the book, James also adds that there’s always something to be grateful for.

“I’m not saying you should look on the bright side whatever the circumstances, because sometimes things come along that are really sh**,” she writes.

“Life can get tough, but then we can get tougher. Living in the face of death is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it has truly shown me the power of gratitude.”

How to Live When You Could be Dead is out now. You can buy it here.