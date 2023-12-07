Dame Esther Rantzen quits Childline charity after cancer diagnosis

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dame Esther Rantzen has announced that she is stepping down as president of children’s counselling charity Childline after 37 years due to ongoing health issues.

Rantzen, best known for presenting BBC series That’s Life!, founded the charity in 1986. She began her role as president in 2018, having previously been a Childline trustee.

However, months after sharing that her lung cancer had progressed to stage four, Rantzen, 83, announced on Thursday (7 December) that she is now leaving her role at Childline. Her daughter Rebecca Wilcox will deputise in her place.

A spokesperson said: “Because of Esther’s health issues, she has sadly had to reduce her work as president, but we are both thrilled that Childline and the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) have suggested that her daughter Rebecca should now deputise for her.

“[Wilcox] feels deeply honoured to take on this role, she has grown up with Childline and enormously values the many achievements of the service, the dedicated staff and volunteers, all working to protect and support millions of children who have nowhere else to turn.”

They continued: ‌”Rebecca has two sons, is a journalist and broadcaster and is very in touch with the challenges facing young people today.

“Rebecca is about to start training as a volunteer counsellor and is greatly looking forward to meeting as many volunteers and staff and visiting as many bases as possible.”

‘That’s Life!’ presenter’s daughter Rebecca Wilcox will deputise in her place (PA)

Rantzen confirmed in January that her lung cancer had spread, saying that she “decided not to keep this secret any more because I find it difficult to skulk around various hospitals wearing an unconvincing disguise” and was “remaining optimistic”.

She then shared in May that the cancer had progressed to stage four. Cancer Research UK describes stage four – also called secondary or metastatic cancer – as when the cancer has spread from where it started to another body organ.

Writing in her column for The Mirror, Rantzen said that the diagnosis had “made me realise how very lucky I’ve been in my life”.

Rantzen founded Childline in addition to her success as a journalist and broadcaster. In 2006, the charity – which offers counselling and support for children and young people in the UK up until the age of 19 – became part of the NSPCC.

With the Queen Consort in 2017 (PA)

In 2013, Rantzen set up The Silver Line, a charity which supports elderly people in the UK who are battling loneliness. She was made a DBE in 2015 for services to children and older people with her charity work.

Of Rantzen’s exit from Childline, NSPCC CEO Peter Wanless said: “Due to health reasons Esther is taking a step back as the president of Childline. Everyone at Childline and the wider NSPCC family sends her our very best wishes.

“For more than 35 years Dame Esther Rantzen has been the face and the heart of Childline, working tirelessly to set up, build and promote the service as a place where children and young people across the UK can go for free and confidential help and support.”

He continued: “It is impossible to put into words the gratitude we feel for everything she does. We welcome Rebecca to her new role while we continue to keep Esther updated on all the great things that Childline continues to deliver.”