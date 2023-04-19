Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds’ wife Aja Volkman ‘files for divorce’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dan Reynolds’ wife has reportedly filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the singer’s wife, Aja Volkman, filed the document on Tuesday (18 April). It follows Reynolds’ announcement in September telling fans that they had separated.

Reynolds is the frontman of the American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons while Volkman is the lead singer for the band Nico Vega.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Reynolds for comment.

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated,” Reynolds, 42, tweeted in September in a now-deleted post.

“Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years,” he continued.

The pair, who wed in 2011, share four children; Arrow Eve, 10, twins Gia James and Coco Rae, five, and Valentine, two.

They announced their first separation in April 2018 after “seven beautiful years together” but reunited less than a year later, announcing they were “rebuilding” in January 2019.

“I know that it’s been a crazy road. It’s killed us both in so many moments," Volkman wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding. You can become your worst self in the eye of a giant storm. You almost have to. It’s rite of passage. It’s the only road to a better existence. A more mature sense of self.”

The pair had previously been open about repairing their relationship while focusing on their children. The “Radioactive” singer told People in 2019 that the pair were going through “marriage counselling and putting in a lot of work to keep our family strong”.

TMZ now reports that Reynolds is rumoured to be dating American actor Minka Kelly, after the pair have been spotted kissing together on several occasions. Kelly rose to fame for her role as Lyla Garrity on the NBC drama series Friday Night Lights.