Dani Dyer has revealed the names of her twin daughters, Summer and Star, a week after giving birth.

The reality TV star, 26, who is already mother to son Santiago, welcomed the identical twins on 22 May.

The babies are her first with Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Sharing a string of photographs of the girls on social media, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer wrote on Instagram: “Summer & Star. Our first week together and enjoying every moment of the newborn bubble.

“It’s been amazing watching Santi be a big brother he has melted my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine and he just feels like such a big boy all of a sudden.

“My heart feels so so full and so excited for our journey together as a family of five.”

One of the images shows one baby in a vest emblazoned with the words: “I’m Summer. That’s my sister Star,” while the other wears one saying: “I’m Star. That’s my sister Summer.”

Other photographs show the babies being cuddled by their parents Dani and Jarrod, 26, big brother Santiago, two, and grandfather Danny, 45.

When she announced the twins’ birth last week, Danny commented on the post: “Can’t stop smiling.”

Dyer shares Santiago with former partner Sammy Kimmence.

She dated Kimmence before she appeared on Love Island in 2018 and later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham, with whom she won the reality show.

Dyer later separated from Kimmence, who was jailed for three and a half years in 2021 for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

She has also starred alongside her soap actor father on a number of shows, and they co-host a podcast together, called Sorted With The Dyers.

In 2021, Dani made an appearance on EastEnders as a pregnant taxi driver, Jeanette, who picked up Danny’s character from Albert Square.

Additional reporting by PA