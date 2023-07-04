Daniel Radcliffe opens up about fatherhood for the first time

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he welcomed a “little boy” with his long-time girlfriend Erin Darke in April.

The 33-year-old Harry Potter star and Darke have been together for over 10 years, after meeting on a film set back in 2012.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Radcliffe spoke about taking time off from his career to be with his family.

“I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely,” the actor said of his infant son.

Radcliffe and Darke kept the news of their pregnancy relatively private.

They confirmed the news in March after the couple was spotted together in New York, with Darke’s baby bump visible beneath a black zip-up sweatshirt.

For now, Radcliffe said he hopes to spend as much time at home as possible.

“I think it certainly will [change]. It hasn’t really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I’m gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year,” he said.

“So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective – not more selective, I’ve always been selective – but I think I’ll probably work a little bit less for the next few years.”

The Kill Your Darlings star clarified that he’s not leaving acting.

“I’ll never be stopping,” he said. “I don’t think that’s good for me either.”

Last year, in an interview with Newsweek, Radcliffe explained how his own experience with childhood stardom will influence how he parents his children one day.

“I want my kids, if and when they exist... I would love them to be around film sets,” he said. “A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew.’ Some part of this, but not from that.”

The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star said he “clearly” still enjoys acting, but “wouldn’t want fame for my kid”.

“I think if you can get a situation where you’re on film sets without necessarily [thinking] oh, this is gonna be a big deal in your life, that’s great,” he said. “Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.”