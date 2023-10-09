Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Radcliffe has spoken candidly about the lessons he’s learned as a first-time parent.

Earlier this year, the Harry Potter lead seemingly confirmed the birth of his son when he and his partner Erin Darke were spotted pushing their newborn in a stroller on the street. Now, the 34-year-old is revealing the untold truths he’s come to know taking care of their baby for the last few months.

The Broadway star opened up to E! News at the premiere of Merrily We Roll Along on 8 October.

“He’s great, it’s amazing. There’s a short answer and a long answer to that. And the short answer is it’s awesome and he’s the best thing that’s ever happened,” he proclaimed.

For Radcliffe, assuming his role as a father wasn’t what terrified him when his son was born. Rather, it was realising how much he cares about his son that’s been the scary part.

“It’s frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about,” the former on-screen wizard said. “And that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life. So, you know, that’s intimidating.”

Radcliffe wouldn’t consider himself an expert on babies. In fact, the artist admitted he gains insight often, and that one of his recent revelations was about an infant’s sleeping patterns.

“There’s no relation to what we need for sleep. The less I sleep, the more I sleep at night,” he confessed. “But the less they sleep, the less they sleep! And the more they sleep, the better they sleep! It makes no sense, but it is apparently how they work.”

With that in mind, Radcliffe has gained a newfound view on forgiving someone. The unpredictability of what the night brings – a sleepless one, most likely – opened his eyes to the ease of forgiveness.

“The fact that there is a creature in the world that can give you the worst night of your life,” he noted. “And then you wake up in the morning and go over to them and they turn around and smile and you’re like: ‘I don’t care about any of the things you just did.’ That’s pretty cool.”

“It’s been a really wonderful year,” Radcliffe went on to say. “And I couldn’t wish to be in a better place.”

The live performer has been with Darke, 38, for over a decade. The pair met while playing each other’s love interests in Kill Your Darlings, the 2013 film directed by John Krokidas.

Though the two aren’t married, Radcliffe’s spoken candidly of their happy relationship. Last year, he talked about Darke during an interview focused on his personal life.

“I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We’re really happy,” Radcliffe proclaimed.

You can go see Radcliffe on Broadway now in the musical by George Furth. The actor plays the role of Charley Kringas, a lyricist/playwright.