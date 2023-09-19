Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce, according to reports.

In court documents obtained by TMZ on 19 September, Phillips reportedly filed for divorce in California on Monday. Her attorney, Lauzon Paluch, told TMZ in a statement: “Ms Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.”

“This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” she continued. “Mr Masterson was always present for Ms Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms Phillips acknowledges that Mr Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

On 7 September, the That ’70s Show star was convicted of raping two women between 2001 and 2003. Masterson, 47, was given a sentence of 30 years to life.

Phillips and Masterson were married in 2011. They share one daughter, Fianna, born in 2014.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson for comment.