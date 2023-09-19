Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips reportedly files for divorce after rape sentencing

Masterson was sentenced 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women

Meredith Clark
New York
Tuesday 19 September 2023 22:21
Comments

Related: Danny Masterson: Chilling Conan O’Brien interview clip resurfaces after rape sentencing

Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce, according to reports.

In court documents obtained by TMZ on 19 September, Phillips reportedly filed for divorce in California on Monday. Her attorney, Lauzon Paluch, told TMZ in a statement: “Ms Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.”

“This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” she continued. “Mr Masterson was always present for Ms Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms Phillips acknowledges that Mr Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

On 7 September, the That ’70s Show star was convicted of raping two women between 2001 and 2003. Masterson, 47, was given a sentence of 30 years to life.

Phillips and Masterson were married in 2011. They share one daughter, Fianna, born in 2014.

Recommended

More follows…

The Independent has contacted representatives for Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in