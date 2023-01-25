Daryl Sabara reveals his ‘trigger’ on journey to sobriety

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Daryl Sabara ha opened up about how discovering what his “trigger” was has helped him get sober.

The Spy Kid star and husband of Meghan Trainor said that being alone can prompt him to turn to alcohol or marijuana, but knowing what his trigger is has been “huge”.

Speaking on his wife’s podcast Workin’ On It recently, Sabara, 30, said: “I’m figuring out that being alone is kind of a trigger for me. I know now that when I am alone to be ready for the little b*****d inside of my head to be like, ‘Hey buddy, it’s just us now. What are we going to do?’

“And that’s huge to know that it’s coming instead of just going to booze and weed.”

Sabara said that getting sober has meant giving up alcohol and marijuana, but he only decided to stop smoking the latter after getting advice from his therapist.

“One piece of advice that my therapist gave me that was so helpful was, she said, ‘If you want to be on your A-game maybe consider full sobriety,” he explained.

“I was like, ‘What the f***! Of course, I want to be on my A-game’. That really sparked something in me to go like, ‘OK, you know what? Even though weed is not really that bad for me right now, I don’t need to keep testing it out to wait to get bad or to get in a bad spot. So let’s just try this full sobriety thing.”

The actor admitted that marijuana was his “crutch” before he gave it up, adding: “Going out to an event or a concert, I would be like, ‘Oh maybe I’ll get a little high’.”

Trainor and Sabara were married in December 2018 in the backyard of their home in Los Angeles. The couple share their 23-month-old son Riley.

In an interview with The Independent in December, the “Made You Look” singer said she first met Sabara at a house party “when I was a baby songwriter”.

“I was tipsy and confident, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna go say hi to the Spy Kid’. Then I didn’t see him again until a few years later, we were set up on a double date with Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham, at the time,” she recalled.