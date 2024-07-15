Woman rejects date after he conducts ‘gold digger test’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

A woman has revealed how she reacted to learning her date was conducting a “gold digger test” during their time together.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, the woman recounted the story of a recent first date she had. “I went on a date with a guy, who I met through a dating app. The date started out good, we had a great time until I asked him what he does for work. He said he is a tradesman and I asked what kind of. He seemed to hesitate for half a second then said carpenter,” the post began.

She explained that she was genuinely interested in carpentry and began to ask more specific questions about his job, which she said he struggled to answer. “He ended up admitting that he is not a carpenter, he just wanted to test me,”she wrote in her Reddit post.

Her date told her that he makes “a lot of money” and the goal of his test was to make up a “low-paying” job so that his dates like him for his personality and not his money. However, she wrote that this led to him failing her “decent person test” because of his dishonest behavior.

“When I was complaining to one of my friends, she said that I overreacted a bit and at least should’ve asked about his past experiences, because he has probably been burned before and I have no idea what it’s like to be a high earning man,” she wrote.

“But I kind of do have an idea, as I work with a lot of well-paid men and none of them do outrageous bulls*** like this,” the post concluded, before she asked for other opinions.

People were quick to take to the comments section to assure the woman that they agreed with her reaction to the situation, while others pointed out that her date shouldn’t view a carpenter as someone “beneath him.”

“Possible red flag on top of the test: he assumes a carpenter is beneath what he does if he uses it as the ‘low paying job’ option. A good carpenter can make bank, and it is not easy physically OR mentally. I would be concerned about how he perceives others and the assumptions he makes about their places in society,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, opening up about a similar experience they had. “I went on a date with a similar guy and he was f***ing insufferable,” the comment began. “If he values himself so highly because of his earnings he should be looking for a high-earning woman or just planning on a solid prenup, not going around testing women with lies.”

“I, personally, would FAR prefer to date a carpenter than a stock exchange guy, so I would feel bait-and-switched if I agreed to date a carpenter – nice useful, artistic guy who was good with his hands – and instead got StockMan.”

“His ‘test’ gave away his character flaw. He showed you that he’s a snob. The job he chose to ‘slum it’ is pretty lucrative if you’re good and especially if you build your company up. He is a jerk,” a third commenter pointed out.