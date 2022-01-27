Her date said she was ‘too fat’ for him. So viewers rushed to her defence

A woman has called out one of her previous dates for telling her that she’s “too fat” for him, and her viewers have come to her defence, noting how “narcissistic” he is.

In a TikTok video posted on 23 January 23, Kailee Ross, @kailzbailz, discussed how one of her dates went with someone she met online.

“I think the world needs a little bit more representation on what dating in 2022 is shaping up to look like,” she said.

Ross explained that prior to meeting for the first time, her date said that he was very excited to get together. He said that he “saw a lot of potential” in their connection and “couldn’t wait to meet” Ross. She had felt the same way.

And while Ross thought “conversation was going great” with her date was going great when they met, he looked over to her and said otherwise.

“He said, ‘hey, like I’m going to be honest, I’m not really feeling a connection,’” Ross recalled. She then asked if she should leave, and he said he still wanted to eat. The TikTok user agreed but still felt “a little bit awkward.”

Ross noted that when they sat down, she took off her coat and her date looked at her and said: “Yeah, I thought so.”

“He said, ‘fitness and being healthy is really a big part of my life,’” Ross recalled. “And I said, ‘OK, that’s cool. Uh, what’s your point?’ And he said, ‘well, you’re too fat for me.’”

“Exact words, ‘you’re too fat for me,’” Ross said. “Like what? Come on.”

The TikTok video has over 762,500 views so far, with viewers in the comments noting that Ross deserved a better man than this and how “narcissistic” her date was to even speak to her this way.

“Honey, I hope you walked out,” one comment read. “You’re too GOOD for him.”

“The whole idea of saying he’s not feeling it then still wanting to continue the date, sounds like a narcissistic move,” another TikTok user wrote.

Many viewers shared how they would have reacted if they were in Ross’ situation.

“I would have stood up and yelled really loud “your sleeping with your sister!?” Then stormed out dramatically!” one viewer said.

Other TikTok users expressed how problematic this man’s behaviour is and how much it can impact a woman physically and mentally.

“It’s almost scary because you are NOT at all fat in any way,” a viewer wrote. “This is what causes girls to be skin and bones, dying of heart failure. You are gorgeous!”

In response, Ross said: “And even if I was heavier, who CARES! That doesn’t define my health. He has no clue where I’ve been or how far I’ve come. Such a shame.”

In a TikTok video posted the following day, Ross shared that she left the date right away. She also said that she wished that she had left as soon as the man said that he didn’t feel a connection.

“I should have realized that his personality is not the one that I would want to continue to have in my life,” she explained. “I walked out immediately, and I don’t regret it.”

While speaking to The Independent, Ross said that she hasn’t heard from this man since and immediately unmatched from him on Hinge when she left the date. She also opened up about how she felt about the situation and today’s online dating scene.

“I think just like the rest of 2022, dating will be a challenge,” she said. “People have forgotten a lot of social etiquettes and some have become seemingly self-centered. I use online dating apps to meet people because with things shut down due to COVID, other more authentic ways of meeting have become more difficult.”

“I always have full-body photos and my height listed in my profile,” she added. “I try to make sure men know who they’re meeting before we actually meet, but you’ll always have those few who are displeased no matter what you do.

She also detailed what encouraged her to share her story on TikTok in the first place. “I didn’t make the video to shame this man for being cruel with his words,” she said. “I just wanted other women to know that this HAPPENS, and it’s not a reflection on us.”