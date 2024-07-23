Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend slams ‘misogynistic’ reaction to their relationship

Support truly

Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend Kate Tomas has criticized the “misogynistic” reaction to their relationship.

In an interview with the Sunday Times published on July 21, the 42-year-old “professional witch” addressed the “frustrating” fascination of her romance with the Amazing Spider-Man actor over her professional achievements.

“It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man,” Tomas told the outlet. “I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow.”

Tomas, who was born in the UK, has developed a long career working as a “spiritual mentor” for A-list celebrities across London, New York, and Los Angeles. In addition to offering tarot card readings and seduction masterclasses, Tomas also earned a doctorate degree in theology at the University of Oxford. Despite her long client list of Hollywood stars like Lena Dunham, Tomas explained that it’s different when you’re the one being photographed by paparazzi.

“They will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst,” she said about being thrust into the spotlight, ever since she began dating Garfield earlier this year. Tomas admitted that it’s more upsetting to witness the “misogynistic nature” of the public’s interest in their relationship, which often leads to “criticism of how a woman looks, of what [she] does for work.”

In an episode of her Friday Emails podcast, according to the Sunday Times, she even expressed how baffling it was to receive negative online comments from fellow women. “F***ing hell, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I’m ugly, I’m unattractive, I’m less than in every conceivable way,” she said.

open image in gallery Kate Tomas and Andrew Garfield sparked relationship rumors in March 2024 ( TikTok / Getty Images )

The outlet noted that Tomas has the words “F*** politeness” tattooed on her left hand, to serve as a reminder that “women are socialized to please others over their own safety.”

“I’m absolutely never going to do that,” she added. Tomas also revealed that reporters have inquired about whether or not she’s “a good person,” to which she responded: “Like, I don’t care.”

Garfield and Tomas first sparked relationship rumors in March this year, after they were photographed holding hands in Malibu, California, on what appeared to be a double date with singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham. Last month, Tomas confirmed on her podcast that she was in a relationship, though she didn’t mention the 40-year-old actor by name.

“I am in a new relationship, and I’m in love and I’m really happy,” she said.

Elsewhere during the interview, she denied accusations that she used magic to seduce the Social Network star, after fans had discovered her seduction masterclass on her website. Tomas said that she initially removed the workshop from her offerings because of the “horrific accusations that were leveled at me that I’d used magic to seduce my partner.”

Instead, Tomas explained that real seduction “is not about magic spells or manipulation” or whether someone “conforms to conventional standards of beauty.”

“People that are really attractive are full of charisma because they are authentically themselves and confidently anchored in that,” she said.

Garfield was most recently linked to model Alyssa Miller from 2021 to 2022. He famously dated his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone for four years, before their split in 2015. Meanwhile, Tomas revealed to the Sunday Times that she recently got divorced for the fourth time.