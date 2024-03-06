Man sparks confusion after claiming he ‘invented’ drinking wine with his girlfriend

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has gone viral after revealing the date night tradition he purportedly “invented” with his girlfriend.

Collin Rutherford, 26, took to X - formerly Twitter - on 4 March to share a selfie of him and his girlfriend each holding a bottle of wine. He explained that the couple were taking part in what they dubbed as “bottle night,” a tradition they started while stuck in a blizzard in 2023.

“Do you know what a ‘bottle night’ is? Probably not, because my gf and I invented it during a 2023 blizzard in Buffalo, NY,” Rutherford began his post. “We lock our phones away, turn the TV off… Each grab a bottle of wine, and talk. That’s it, we simply talk and enjoy each other’s presence.”

The storage company entrepreneur admitted that although they live together, it’s “easy” for them to “miss out on ‘quality time’” with each other. “What do you think? Do you have other methods for enjoying quality time with your partner?” he asked.

While Rutherford had asked fellow users to chime in with their own date night suggestions, instead his replies were flooded with confused responses to his bold claim that he basically “invented” drinking and hanging out with his partner.

“Bro discovered hanging out,” joked one person in response to Rutherford’s post.

“This dude thinks him and his girlfriend ‘invented’ getting drunk and hanging out,” another replied.

A third user wrote: “Obsessed with rebranding the concept of just hanging out.”

Some people took to the comments to criticise Rutherford, with claims that he and his girlfriend must drink alcohol in order to enjoy each other’s company.

“So you each need a bottle of wine to converse with each other?!” said one person, while someone else commented: “I invented talking to my girlfriend. We both have to get hammered though or it doesn’t work.”

Despite the backlash, Rutherford was quick to hit back at trolls criticising his “bottle night” with some cheeky replies. When one person commented, “And yet you felt compelled to post about it,” he jokingly responded: “How else am I going to go viral?”

Meanwhile, others took it upon themselves to defend the couple for their date night tradition.

“No idea why everyone’s dunking on this, it’s a cute little tradition they have and he’s handling the replies well,” said one person, while another wrote: “Y’all know I hate defending men, but this is fine. I think it’s cool to be publicly proud about how you and your gf get wine-bottle-blasted and spend time with each other either; no distractions. Saying you ‘invented’ it is weird, but who cares. This rocks.”

The Independent has contacted Rutherford for comment.