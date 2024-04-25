Caitlin Clark celebrates one-year anniversary with boyfriend Connor McCaffery

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Caitlin Clark has shared a gushing post in honour of her first anniversary with boyfriend Connor McCaffery.

The 22-year-old women’s basketball star took to Instagram on 24 April to pay tribute to her one-year anniversary with McCaffery. “One year of the best mems w my fav person,” Clark captioned the post, which featured a black and white image of the former Iowa Hawkeyes player cuddling with McCaffery.

“You make everyday [sic] better and I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you,” she said.

Meanwhile, McCaffery - who is also a former University of Iowa athlete - shared his own post in honour of the couple’s one-year anniversary. He posted a blurry black and white photo of the pair smiling at each other, along with an amusing clip of Clark rolling her eyes while on the basketball court.

“One year w the best [sic],” he began the caption. “Doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me… can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person [sic]”.

“Love you,” he added, along with a fingers crossed emoji and a red heart emoji.

Clark left the sarcastic comment under McCaffery’s post: “Nice video.”

The couple have previously shared photos and videos of each other on social media throughout their relationship. Back in January, McCaffery posted a birthday tribute for the WNBA first draft pick as she celebrated turning 22.

In one photo, the basketball star was seen posing on McCaffery’s back with her arms wrapped around his neck. He also posted several selfies of himself and Clark, as well as a sweet snap of himself hyping up Clark before a game.

“Happy Birthday 22,” McCaffery said, referencing Clark’s Hawkeyes jersey number. “Wish I was there to celebrate with you - you deserve the best day. Golden Bday / T Swift year will be the best yet. With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you.”

Clark made headlines throughout her record-breaking final season with the Hawkeyes, and is credited with helping increase viewership for NCAA women’s basketball. This year’s final championship game between Iowa and South Carolina attracted 24m viewers, topping the men’s D1 final audience by millions and attracting the most viewers of any college basketball game since 2019. Clark also holds the NCAA’s all-time scoring and assist records for both men and women.

Earlier this month, she was selected first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. However, fans expressed their outrage when it was revealed that Clark is expected to sign a contract with the Fever worth $338,056 over four years, earning $76,535 in her rookie season this summer.

Despite how drastically low her first-year salary was compared to her male counterparts in the NBA, Clark is reportedly in talks to receive an endorsement deal with Nike worth $20m.