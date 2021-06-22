Cara Delevingne says her sexuality is ‘like a pendulum swinging’

Model Cara Delevingne has opened up about the way in which her sexuality is constantly in flux and how the labels she uses often change.

Speaking during a Pride edition episode of podcast Make It Reign with Josh Smith, Delevingne explained: “The way I define myself still changes all the time, whether it’s pansexual, bisexual - I don’t really know.

“It’s like a pendulum swinging, but almost now I feel far more comfortable being bisexual than I used to.

“I’ve kind of felt because I was lacking in my desire for women or love for women that I kind of just went one way and now it changes a lot more.

“I feel a lot more free and being more comfortable in it because before I was like, ‘oh, I’m gay’. That comes with self-shaming.”

The 28-year-old has previously labelled herself pansexual and bisexual, and has dated women in the entertainment industry including musician St. Vincent and actor Ashley Benson.

Pansexual and bisexual are different, as pansexual does not recognise gender as part of someone’s attraction to another person.

Delevingne described being so much harsher on herself than anyone else.

She said: “I will talk to myself so much worse than I would ever speak to any other human being in the entire world.

“No matter what, even someone who’s hurt me more than anyone, I will be so much nicer than that.”

The model said that Pride Month, which takes place in June each year, is about “choosing love”.

Delevigne said: “That’s what I think Pride needs to be about. It’s just love, love for your partner, love for your neighbour, love for yourself more importantly, and loving people you don’t know either.

“Like, it just doesn’t have to be something you talk about where it’s just about a relationship. It can just be about a stranger, you know, having empathy and compassion for all people.”

The supermodel, who is also a co-owner of a sex toy company, wants there to be more frank and open conversations about sex and wants shame to be removed.

Delevingne said: “Talking about sex in this way, it’s not trying to alienate men and women or however you identify. It’s more about opening the conversation of self-pleasure and what it means to you.”