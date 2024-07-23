The Madeline Argy, Central Cee, and Ice Spice infidelity allegations explained

Support truly

The internet has been known to spark some wild rumors and relationship speculation. This time, it’s British influencer Madeline Argy, British rapper Central Cee, and American rapper Ice Spice at the center of the drama.

The supposed love triangle has captivated fans on TikTok, after the 24-year-old social media star accused her on-again, off-again boyfriend of cheating on her with the “Deli” rapper. Now, it seems that Ice Spice has subtly addressed the drama in her own TikTok video.

It all began earlier this month, when Central Cee (real name Oakley Neil Caesar-Su) and Ice Spice (real name Isis Naija Gaston) released the collaborative track “Did It First,” along with a very steamy music video. In the song, Ice Spice and Central Cee rap about cheating on their respective partners, which unsurprisingly raised some eyebrows online.

The British rapper had been romantically connected to Argy, who has 7.1 million followers on TikTok, since 2022. The couple were in an on-again, off-again relationship before officially calling it quits in September 2023. However, Argy and Central Cee had quietly reconnected at some point this year and were spotted in Nigeria last June for a music video shoot.

While fans believed the pair had rekindled their romance, that all came to a halt when Central Cee was spotted shopping with Ice Spice in London and hanging together at a hookah lounge. That prompted Argy to take to TikTok, where she shared her side of the story in a five-part video series with a collective 243 million views.

The influencer alleged that she was unaware of Central Cee’s collaboration with Ice Spice or their music video. “I did not know that any of this was going to f***ing happen,” she began her viral video.

“Let me take you guys back a couple months. I’m laid up in bed with [Central Cee] and he comes to me and he’s like: ‘I have a new song to show you.’ And I’m like: ‘Yes, serenade me!’ I’m, like, ready to hear some poetry,” Argy continued. “And then he plays me his verse. I’m like what the f***, not only did you just snitch on yourself that you’re cheating, but you just told me exactly how.”

For those who haven’t heard Central Cee and Ice Spice’s track “Did It First,” the lyric in question goes as follows: “I’m selective with who I get with / Gyal on my phone tryna see who I slept with / She investigating, detective / Lucky for me, I deleted the message / All along, it was me and a bad b***ch / But I told her it was me and my bredrin.’”

According to Argy, Central Cee had informed her that it was all just part of a “marketing” stunt to make the song go viral. The rapper then told Argy that he was hiring an influencer to post a video lip-syncing to one of his songs, which Argy initially accepted. A little while later, influencer Leah Halton posted a lip-syncing video to Central Cee and Lil Baby’s song “Band4Band,” while sitting in the front seat of a Maybach car.

“He didn’t tell me he was sending her his personal car to start a dating rumor with her,” Argy continued in her TikTok. “I was with you guys knee-deep in that comment section asking if we were still together.”

At that point, Argy’s management team had become concerned about her rumored boyfriend “starting a dating rumor with another girl,” especially since she and Central Cee were supposed to visit Nigeria in two days.

“This is when it clicks, this is not a bae-cation. I have just entered this man’s marketing scheme,” Argy said in a follow-up clip. The influencer claimed that she still agreed to go to Nigeria with Central Cee on the condition that no professional photos were posted of the couple, so that she didn’t contribute to his promotion for his upcoming Ice Spice collaboration.

“Shocker, the pictures get out,” Argy added.

She seemed to allude that Central Cee had orchestrated a “plot” to be seen with multiple women, so that it garnered attention for his and Ice Spice’s “Did It First” drop. Argy claimed that she tried to break up with the rapper in mid-June, but he told her he wouldn’t be available for a conversation until July.

“First of July rolls around and he is begging to see me,” the influencer explained. “He’s like: ‘I need to see you tonight. You need to remember that I’m a human being when you see what you’re gonna see tomorrow.’”

The next day, Argy saw photos of Central Cee and Ice Spice shopping together in London. According to the TikTok star, the phone call was the last conversation she had with her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

“I didn’t even actually get to break up with him and he’s already with the next girl,” she exclaimed in another video.

Argy took things further when she shared a screenshot of one of Central Cee’s comments under Ice Spice’s Instagram post, which read: “Trouble.” She even claimed that the entire drama unfolded the week of her birthday, to make matters worse.

While both Central Cee and Ice Spice had yet to directly address Argy’s TikTok series, that all changed when the “Barbie World” rapper posted a video seemingly alluding to the drama. The 24-year-old Bronx native shared a TikTok of herself doing some push-ups on a private jet. In the caption, Ice Spice wrote: “Mood after takin ha manzzz”

The pair also performed their recent collab on-stage at Wireless Festival in London on July 12.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Argy, Central Cee, and Ice Spice for comment.