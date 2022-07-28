Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman praising her husband as relationship “goals” after he swapped shoes with her so she wouldn’t get blisters from the heels while on vacation has gone viral.

Adelia, who goes by the username @adelialaughs on TikTok, shared an adorable video of her husband wearing her lime green platform sandals while navigating a cobblestone street on Wednesday. In the clip, the TikToker’s husband, who was also holding her tote bag, could be seen wearing the heeled sandals with a striped polo shirt, khaki shorts, and a belt while walking in front of her.

Adelia then briefly showed her own outfit, which consisted of a dress and the black flip flops that her husband had been wearing before the swap.

“When he switches shoes with you so you don’t get blisters on vacation,” she wrote in a text caption on the video, which was set to the song “Touch Tank” by Quinnie. In the caption, she added: “And the tote bag. #HusbandGoals #ProtectHimAtAllCosts”

As of Thursday, the video has been viewed more than 850,000 times, with viewers praising Adelia’s husband for the sweet gesture.

“I don’t even like men, but this is a perfect man,” one person commented, while another said: “This is what everyone should look for in a partner - secure, thoughtful and loving.”

“Everyday my standards get higher,” wrote one viewer.

Others shared their happiness for Adelia, with someone else writing: “This is so f**king wholesome, I’m so happy for you.”

“This is so attractive! Go you!!” another person wrote, to which Adelia replied: “Thank you!!”

Adelia’s husband’s ability to walk in the heels also impressed viewers, with many of Adelia’s followers applauding the strut.

“He’s walking so good too!” one person commented, while another said: “On Nantucket cobblestone nonetheless.”

As for whether Adelia’s husband got blisters from wearing the platform sandals for their mile-long walk, the TikToker revealed in the comments that he was “okay” because the shoes fit differently on him.

This is not the first time that Adelia has publicly praised her partner. She previously expressed her gratitude for her husband in a video shared last month, in which she shared her happiness over finding a partner who “accepts my body the way it is”.

“Now that I have a partner who accepts my body the way it is, I wonder why I wasted so much time trying to be anything but myself for anyone,” she wrote alongside a video of the couple, adding in the caption: “You deserve the world babes.”