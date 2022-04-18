A woman has called out her Hinge match after he matched with her to ask about a friend in one of her photos, prompting a debate about dating app etiquette.

Abby, a college student living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who goes by the username @abbyrose331 on TikTok, shared a video of the conversation on the app, where she could be seen urging the man not to “do this” after he asked for more information about her friend.

In the video, Abby shared a screenshot of the conversation, which saw her Hinge match reply to a photo of herself and her friend, who was wearing a red dress. “Don’t hate but I gotta know who’s in the red,” the man wrote, alongside a crying face emoji.

The message prompted a response from Abby, who first informed the man that her friend has a boyfriend, before calling out his message.

“She has a wonderful boyfriend… and pro tip… don’t do this,” Abby wrote in response.

In the caption, she added: “If men have one thing, it’s the audacity.”

Since the video was posted in March, it has been viewed more than 1.2m times, with many viewers agreeing with Abby. “Girl that is truly his loss, unbelievable,” one person wrote, while another said: “This is just downright disrespectful.”

Someone else added: “If I was the girl in red I’d never date someone who treated my friend like that anyway that was so mean.”

However, the video also prompted many TikTok users to defend the man’s behaviour, with some questioning why Abby was upset by her Hinge match’s question.

“Can I get a genuine answer as to why this is bad? It’s happened to me several times,” one person commented, to which Abby replied: “Because he liked me on my dating profile just to ask about my friend who is not on the app. It’s rude, and if she wanted to be on the app she would.”

In response to another TikTok user who asked a similar question, and said that they usually send similar requests their “friend’s way,” Abby said that the man’s question was “rude”.

“It’s rude to match with someone on a dating app to ask about their friend… who isn’t on the app…” she claimed.

However, according to one viewer, Abby’s reaction just stemmed from her feelings being “hurt”.

“Girl just because he hurt your feelings doesn’t mean what he did is wrong,” they wrote, while another person jokingly revealed that the encounter is the reason they don’t include pictures of their friends on their dating app profiles.

Speaking to BuzzFeed about the Hinge exchange, Abby reiterated that she’d found it rude and “distasteful,” and noted that none of her friends would be interested in a man who had “acted like that”.

“Matching with someone just to ask about their friends is extremely shallow, in my opinion. None of my friends would ever want a guy’s information who acted like that, either,” she said.

Abby also revealed that the man responded to her message apologising for his question but claimed that he “just had to know”.

“He knew it was a rude thing to do; he just didn’t care,” she said.