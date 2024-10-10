Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi broke the internet this week when a photo of couple heading to an airport in Italy, dripped in Bottega Veneta, circulated online.

Some fans freaked out over the many intrecciato accessories the pair were carrying, appearing like an unofficial ad campaign, while others were simply shocked by the rare sighting – especially since the 25-year-old YouTuber prefers to keep her relationship with the 27-year-old movie star private.

The couple – who first started dating in 2021 – recently celebrated Jade’s 25th birthday in Italy by making pasta, sailing the sea, laying in the sand, and watching the sunset. Their serene escape was carefully documented on Jade’s TikTok page, where she shares her classic “get ready with me” videos. Elordi, on the other hand, was on silent mode, as he was absent from both his and Jade’s social media accounts.

If it wasn’t for paparazzi pictures taken of the pair on their Italian vacation, fans would’ve never known the Saltburn star was with his girlfriend in Europe. In fact, Jade and Elordi’s relationship often flies under the radar, as the daughter of actor Lori Laughlin refuses to post her significant other on her page.

Since then, Elordi’s absence on Jade’s social media has become both praised and criticized by her audience. Under her recent videos from Italy, thousands of followers questioned why she wouldn’t feature him, while supportive fans argued it was a “flex” to keep him private.

open image in gallery Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi have been romantically linked since December 2021 ( Getty )

“Girl, show us Jacob Elordi,” one TikTok user begged, as another asked: “Where is he, Olivia?”

A third user commented: “We need vlogs with him, girl.”

“Why we never see Jacob?” one Instagram user questioned, while someone else aruged: “It makes no sense Jacob and not showing him!”

Despite the storm of eager viewers desperate for Jade to show the Euphoria actor, some followers claimed that the influencer was being mature by not sharing all aspects of her relationship.

One person wrote: “Not hard launching Jacob Elordi is a flex.”

Meanwhile, TikTok user Hannah took to her own account to defend the private pair. “It’s just so chic,” she said in a video about Jade’s desire to keep her relationship offline.

“I love them together,” Hannah added, before one viewer agreed: “You and me both, I love that she ignores to us that she’s Jacob Elordi’s girlfriend.

Jade and Elordi have been in an on-and-off relationship since December 2021. The Priscilla star was first spotted with Jade in Los Angeles just one month after his split from his former girlfriend, Kaia Gerber. However, it wasn’t until May 2022 that sources confirmed they were more than just friends.