The new Netflix reality series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On released its last two episodes of season one on Wednesday. Although the season has come to a close, viewers have continued to enjoy how much of a “mess” it is, particularly the reunion special.

The show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, introduced six couples, each of whom were faced with an ultimatum, as one person in the relationship wants to get married and the other does not. By the end of the show, contestants decided if they wanted to marry their partners or walk away from them forever.

Before making any major relationship decisions, they went through an experiment where they dated other people, lived with someone else for three weeks as part of “trial marriage,” and then lived with their original partner for another three weeks.

In the penultimate episode, contestants decided if they wanted to marry their significant others or break up. The final episode revealed where the couples stood now and how their relationships changed since filming wrapped.

Following the 13 April release of The Ultimatum’s two episodes, viewers expressed how excited they were to see the “mess” and drama unfold.

“Ready to see all of the mess unfold during this finale! PLUS a REUNION EPISODE?! Let me grab my snacks,” one tweet reads.

“This whole reunion is a mess. I’m enjoying it so far,” another added.

One viewer tweeted: “I need shows like The Ultimatum to release episodes every week. I finished the whole thing + the reunion in like a day now what I NEED MORE OF THE DRAMA”.

Many viewers also expressed how stunned they were by the end results of The Ultimatum.

Spoilers for The Ultimatum season one are below.

For example, many contestants decided to call it quits during the series, including April and Jake. April, who issued the ultimatum, ended things with Jake because he still wasn’t ready to get married and she was. During the reunion, she said that she was in a serious relationship with someone who constantly says that he wants to marry her.

On Twitter, some viewers came to April’s defence, claiming that Jake’s behaviour at the reunion was unkind and that she deserves someone who ultimately wants to get engaged.

“April annoys me but she deserves someone who wants what she wants and Jake needs to figure out what he wants,” one wrote.

“Jake said he still had love for April because of their 2 year relationship, but at this reunion every time she says something he doesn’t agree with or does something silly he shakes his head and just looks absolutely repulsed by her,” another added. “It’s very immature.”

One couple that shared a surprised during the reunion was Madlyn and Colby, as Madlyn revealed that she was seven months pregnant. The couple are expecting a baby girl.

Throughout the series, they had their ups and downs, as they got into a fight during the eighth episode about Colby going to another woman’s hotel room at 4am. But, ultimately, Madlyn decided she wanted to get engaged to Colby and they got married during the finale.

Many fans on Twitter were stunned by Madlyn’s pregnancy, and wondered if she got pregnant during filming or shortly after.

“Madlyn is WHAT!?!?!? Oh wow. I am shook,” a tweet reads. “Probably because I genuinely don’t like Colby.”

“I’m confused as to how the show ended 6 months ago but Madlyn is 7 months pregnant?!” another wrote.

You can steam the first season of The Ultimatum on Netflix.