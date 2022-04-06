The Ultimatum: Rules of Netflix’s new dating show explained

From the creators and hosts of Love is Blind, Netflix has just released the first eight episodes of its newest reality dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On

The series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, has put six different relationships at stake, as one person in each one wants to get married while their significant other does not. In order to decide if they want to break up or walk down the aisle, they take part in an eight week experiment.

Throughout the experience, they date other people, live with someone new for three weeks, go back to living with their original partner for another three weeks, and then make a major decision about where the relationship will go next.

However, there are many different rules and routines that the twelve contestants must follow. Here’s a rundown of how The Ultimatum works, from the the beginning to the end of the show.

1. Couples are introduced on the show

In the first episode, viewers are introduced to the six couples, as one person in each relationship has given their partners a marriage ultimatum. The couples include: Alexis and Hunter, Madlyn and Colby, Rae and Zay, April and Jake, Lauren and Nate, and Shanique and Jake.

Each contestant explains why they gave the ultimatum or why they’ve received it. They then get to spend some quality time together before briefly breaking up.

2. Meeting new people

After spending a final night together, the original couples part ways and once again enter the dating field. And for all of them, it has been a while since they went on a first date, as they’ve been in a relationship for a year or more.

When the contestants meet each other, this often happens in a group setting. So, their original partner can potentially be in the same room as them.

Dates often consist of one-on-one conversations, where cast members describe their original relationships and what brought them onto the show.

During this stage, contestants also participated in different games as a group, including “Never Have I Ever.”

3. Choosing a live-in match for a “trial marriage”

Once they’ve spent almost a week dating different people, contestants then have to pick one person that they want to live with for three weeks.

The selection ceremony, featuring Nick and Vanessa, took place at a large dinner table. Each contestant had to stand up, with the rest of the cast watching, and say who they wanted to live with.

The selected person then has to stand up and say if they want to choose the person who’s picked them. However, if the feelings aren’t mutual, contestants can choose someone else instead.

4. Live with the new partner for three weeks

Once they’ve chosen someone, each person moves into an apartment with their live-in match. Similar to Love is Blind, the newly formed couples all live in the same apartment building.

Throughout their three weeks together, contestants introduce their new partners to different parts of their lives, such as their family and friends.

All of the contestants also meet up with each other in a group setting, where they get to hear about how the experience is going for everyone, including their original partners.

5. Getting back together with original partner for three weeks

Once the trial marriage is over, all contestants return to the long table and reveal what they’ve learned over the last three weeks. They are then reunited with their original partner for another three weeks.

The longtime couples have different responses to the reunion, as some decide to discuss the experience and their feelings with each other. They also have candid conversations about how they feel about marriage after living with someone else.

6. The final decision

The final two episodes of season one, which will be released on Netflix on 13 April, focuses on the contestants’ final choice.

In the ninth episode, titled “Ultimatum Day,” the original couples will decide if they want to get married or break up.

During episode 10, which is the reunion special, the couples will open about their experience on The Ultimatum. They will also reveal if they stayed together or broke since the show ended.