Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After months of speculation, The White Lotus stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall have finally confirmed their romance.

The co-stars, who appeared in season two of the HBO comedy-drama series, were photographed kissing under an umbrella in New York City on 21 November. During their rainy date, Fahy was seen bundled in a long, brown coat with a scarf and red crossbody bag. Meanwhile, Woodall was dressed in a black double-breasted coat as he held a Zara shopping bag.

Fahy and Woodall’s public display of affection comes nearly one year after they first sparked romance rumours. The speculation began when the British actor, 27, shared a series of photos with The Bold Type alum, 33, on Instagram in September 2022. “That’s amore,” he captioned the post, which also featured snaps of fellow White Lotus stars Aubrey Plaza, Adam DiMarco, and Haley Lu Richardson.

In the comments section, Fahy wrote, “I love you! I love these! I love you!” along with a kiss and red heart emojis. Woodall responded: “Love you right back.”

The Massachusetts native has also shared her own pics with Woodall on Instagram. She shared a smiling selfie of the pair in December last year, as well as a solo shot of Woodall smoking a cigarette and holding a beverage. “Sizzley Sicily,” Fahy wrote in the caption.

Despite the romance speculation, the Broadway alum has kept details of their supposed relationship private. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in January, she was questioned about the dating rumours by host Andy Cohen.

“Oh, I don’t kiss and tell,” she quipped. “Come on, guys.”

“It would be delicious. It would be delicious,” Cohen chimed in. “We would all love it.”

“You would? For you, I’ll say, sure,” Fahy replied, before quickly taking it back. “I was kidding! Just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it.”

When Cohen pressed further if the pair were “friends with benefits”, Fahy affirmed: “We’re friends.”

Just two months ago, Fahy played coy when asked if she was dating Woodall in an interview with Entertainment Tonight – going so far as to pretend she’s never even heard of The White Lotus. “I don’t know anything. Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?” Fahy joked.

While the pair have seemingly confirmed their romance, neither Fahy nor Woodall have publicly commented on rumours they’re dating. In season two of The White Lotus, which aired in October 2022, the British actor played Jack, who is vacationing in Italy with his questionable “uncle” Quentin. Meanwhile, Fahy received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Daphne Sullivan in season two.

The Independent has contacted representatives for comment.